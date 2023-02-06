2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)
Exclusive

Jack Harlow Is Feeling Like a Snack at the 2023 Grammys

At the 2023 Grammy Awards, Jack Harlow, who is nominated for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song, teased what he loves most about working with Drake.

Watch: Jack Harlow Says Being on Set Feels "Magical" Amid Acting Debut

Jack Harlow's 2023 Grammys look is first class.

The rapper looked dapper in a tan suit and black gloves while hitting the red carpet at the award show where he caught up with E! News' Laverne Cox.

After the host commented that he looked like a snack, Jack confirmed that he felt like one too, replying, "You said that! I am." (See every star on the red carpet here.)

As for how he went about choosing his outfit for the big night, the "First Class" singer's approach was simple, going with the outfit he felt the most confident in.

"I don't know," he said. "I guess I just looked in the mirror and felt good about this one."

At the event, the "Nail Tech" star also hinted at some of the best advice he's received from one of his collaborators, Drake, who he was nominated alongside for Best Rap Song "Churchill Downs."

Grammys 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

"I don't know if I can share the best," he teased. "I'll just say he's a wise soul and it seems like he's been that way for a while so he passes on great information."

 

In addition to earning a nod for his song with Drake, Jack is also nominated for Best Rap Album for Come Home The Kids Miss You. His competition? DJ Khaled for God Did, Future for I Never Liked You, Kendrick Lamar for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and Pusha T for It's Almost Dry

Win or lose, Jack Harlow has already shown off his lil secret to feeling like a winner, is looking like one.

See below for more red carpet looks....

Jennifer Lopez

In Gucci 

Adele

In Louis Vuitton 

Future

Camila Cabello

In PatBo

Machine Gun Kelly

In Dolce & Gabbana 

Queen Latifah

Ava Kolker

H.E.R.

In Bach Mai

Olivia Rodrigo

Yola

Ella Mai

Fran Drescher

Nelly

Omar Apollo

In Bottega Veneta

Cardi B

In Gaurav Gupta

Harry Styles

In Egonlab x Swarovski

Megan Fox

In Zuhair Murad

Mary J. Blige

Paris Hilton

In Celine

Kim Petras & Sam Smith

Sam in Valentino

Kacey Musgraves

In Valentino 

Jack Harlow

Diplo

In Dolce & Gabbana

Anitta

In Atelier Versace

Trevor Noah

In Gucci

Foushee

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

In Area

Fat Joe

Steve Lacy

In Saint Laurent

Cheryl James

