Jack Harlow Is Feeling Like a Snack at the 2023 Grammys

Jack Harlow's 2023 Grammys look is first class.

The rapper looked dapper in a tan suit and black gloves while hitting the red carpet at the award show where he caught up with E! News' Laverne Cox.

After the host commented that he looked like a snack, Jack confirmed that he felt like one too, replying, "You said that! I am." (See every star on the red carpet here.)

As for how he went about choosing his outfit for the big night, the "First Class" singer's approach was simple, going with the outfit he felt the most confident in.

"I don't know," he said. "I guess I just looked in the mirror and felt good about this one."

At the event, the "Nail Tech" star also hinted at some of the best advice he's received from one of his collaborators, Drake, who he was nominated alongside for Best Rap Song "Churchill Downs."