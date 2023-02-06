2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)

Lets Get Loud For Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s 2023 Grammys Date Night

Jennifer Lopez graced the 2023 Grammys stage to present the Best Pop Vocal Album to winner Harry Styles. Joining her for music’s biggest night? Husband Ben Affleck, of course.

By Alexandra Bellusci Feb 06, 2023 2:19 AMTags
Jennifer LopezAwardsBen AffleckNBCViola DavisShania TwainAdeleColdplayBilly CrystalCelebritiesHarry StylesGrammysLizzoNBCU CheckoutJill BidenOlivia Rodrigo
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Talks Blending Families with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez got on the floor and the stage at the 2023 Grammys.

The singer made a surprise appearance at the Feb. 5 award show to present the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. Jennifer wore a dark blue gown with silver sparkles lining the dress along with a silver necklace and diamond earrings. The 53-year-old completed her look with her long, blonde hair lightly curled and framing her face. Joining the Shotgun Wedding star was husband Ben Affleck, who sported a black tux.

As for who Jennifer handed the Grammy too? None other than Harry Styles, who won with Harry's House. The 29-year-old—who is also up for Best Music Video, Album of the Year, Song of the Year with "As It Was," Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance—was up against ABBA with Voyage, Adele with 30Coldplay with Music of the Spheres and Lizzo with Special.

photos
Ranking All of Jennifer Lopez's Rom-Coms

Other celebrities joining J.Lo as a presenter at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles include singers Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain, actors Billy CrystalDwayne Johnson Viola Davis and First Lady Jill Biden.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

Megan Fox Attends Grammys Bash With Broken Wrist and Concussion

3

We Are Never Ever Getting Over These Secrets About Taylor Swift

Keep reading to see all the winners…

Album of the Year

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Renaissance - Beyonce

Record of the Year

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman" - Doja Cat

Song of the Year

"abcdefu" - GAYLE

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version, The Short Film)" - Taylor Swift

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Latto

Omar Apollo

Maneskin

DOMi & JD Beck

Tobe Nwigwe

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Music Video

"Easy On Me" - Adele

"Woman" - Doja Cat

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"Yet To Come" - BTS

WINNER: "All Too Well: The Short Film" - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Bam Bam" - Camilla Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone & Doja Cat

WINNER: "Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

WINNER: Harry's House - Harry Styles

Special - Lizzo

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow featuring Drake

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

"WAIT FOR YOU" - Future featuring Drake & Tems

WINNER: "The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

God Did - DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You - Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

WINNER: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar 

It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

 

Best R&B Performance

"Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé

"Over" — Lucky Dave

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

WINNER: "HRS & HRS" — Muni Long

Best R&B Song

WINNER: "Cuff It" - Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good"  - Jazmine Sullivan

"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton

 

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Do 4 Love" — Snoh Aalegra

WINNER: "Plastic Off the Sofa" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"Keeps on Fallin'" — Babyface feat. Ella Mai

"'Round Midnight" — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

 

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: "Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Rosewood" — Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo and Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

"On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

Candydrip - Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun - PJ Morton

WINNER: Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Best Country Song

WINNER: "Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson

"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris

"Doin' This" - Luke Combs

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version, From The Vault)" - Taylor Swift

"If I Was a Cowboy" - Miranda Lambert

"I'll Love You Until The Day I Die" - Willie Nelson

Best Country Album

Growin' Up - Luke Combs

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde 

Humble Quest - Maren Morris

WINNER: A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

Best Rock Song

WINNER: "Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile

"Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Blackout" - Turnstile

"Harmonia's Dream" - The War On Drugs

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler - Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

WINNER: Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon

Best Latin Pop Album

AGUILERA - Christina Aguilera

WINNER: Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

VIAJANTE - Fonseca

Dharma + - Sebastián Yatra

 

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of The World - Lin-Manuel Miranda

WINNER: Finding Me - Viola Davis

Music Is History - Questlove

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento - Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte

Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez

Motomami - Rosalía

 

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

WINNER: Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

Megan Fox Attends Grammys Bash With Broken Wrist and Concussion

3

We Are Never Ever Getting Over These Secrets About Taylor Swift

4

15 Shocking Moments From the Grammys That Are Too Wild to Forget

5

The Agony and the Ecstasy of Adele at the Grammys