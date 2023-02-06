Lets Get Loud For Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s 2023 Grammys Date Night

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Talks Blending Families with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez got on the floor and the stage at the 2023 Grammys.

The singer made a surprise appearance at the Feb. 5 award show to present the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. Jennifer wore a dark blue gown with silver sparkles lining the dress along with a silver necklace and diamond earrings. The 53-year-old completed her look with her long, blonde hair lightly curled and framing her face. Joining the Shotgun Wedding star was husband Ben Affleck, who sported a black tux.

As for who Jennifer handed the Grammy too? None other than Harry Styles, who won with Harry's House. The 29-year-old—who is also up for Best Music Video, Album of the Year, Song of the Year with "As It Was," Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance—was up against ABBA with Voyage, Adele with 30, Coldplay with Music of the Spheres and Lizzo with Special.