Harry Styles’ Harlequin 2023 Grammys Look Will Have You Late Night Talking

Watch : Proof Harry Styles Is the Ultimate Fashion Icon

If you're feelin' down we just wanna make you happier with Harry Styles' latest show-stopping outfit.

The "Fine Line" star made a golden appearance at the 2023 Grammys in Los Angeles Feb. 5, which he attended as both a performer and nominee with six nods to his name.

For music's biggest night, Harry brought the cinema by wearing a rainbow patterned jumpsuit with pink, yellow, blue and green hues.

His epic fashion moment was only the cherry on the top of the event for Harry Styles fans, who are crossing their fingers the singer takes home the award for one of his many nominations, which include Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Album Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video.

While whether or not Harry walks away with a Grammy this year is still to be determined, the Don't Worry Darling star did successfully become a Grammy winner in 2021 when he won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar."