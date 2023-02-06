2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)

Harry Styles’ Harlequin 2023 Grammys Look Will Have You Late Night Talking

At the 2023 Grammys, Harry Styles arrived in a rainbow jumpsuit that shut down the red carpet. See every stars’ look below.

If you're feelin' down we just wanna make you happier with Harry Styles' latest show-stopping outfit. 

The "Fine Line" star made a golden appearance at the 2023 Grammys in Los Angeles Feb. 5, which he attended as both a performer and nominee with six nods to his name. 

For music's biggest night, Harry brought the cinema by wearing a rainbow patterned jumpsuit with pink, yellow, blue and green hues. 

His epic fashion moment was only the cherry on the top of the event for Harry Styles fans, who are crossing their fingers the singer takes home the award for one of his many nominations, which include Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Album Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video. 

While whether or not Harry walks away with a Grammy this year is still to be determined, the Don't Worry Darling star did successfully become a Grammy winner in 2021 when he won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar."

And part of what makes Harry so beautiful is the fact that he never misses an opportunity to experiment sartorially when given the chance. 

At the 63rd annual Grammys, Harry pulled off a total Cher Horowitz moment by wearing a yellow plaid jacket similar to the one Alicia Silverstone wore in the 1995 comedy Clueless.

 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

And the award-winning looks didn't stop there, for his performance, Harry switched things up by going shirtless. Pairing a black leather suit with his signature green boa

So should we call it the Grammys or Harry's House? We'll let you decide. 

Scroll on to see every star celebrating music's biggest night…

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Cardi B

In Gaurav Gupta

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Harry Styles

In Egonlab x Swarovski

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox

In Zuhair Murad

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mary J. Blige

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

   

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kim Petras & Sam Smith

Sam in Valentino

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

In Valentino 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jack Harlow

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Diplo

In Dolce & Gabbana

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Anitta

In Atelier Versace

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Trevor Noah

In Gucci

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Foushee

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Lourdes Leon

In Area

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fat Joe

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cheryl James

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Pusha T

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Pentatonix

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

DJ Spinderella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift

In Roberto Cavalli

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Anderson .Paak

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Heidi Klum

In The Blonds

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Pharrell Williams

In Ernest W. Baker

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Tessa Brooks

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jasmine Sanders

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Luke Combs

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Davis Burleson

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Merrick Hanna

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sofie Dossi

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lucky Daye

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Smokey Robinson

