Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Rock the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet in Gold and Silver

Presenter Dwayne Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian rocked the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet in complementary gold and silver ensembles.

This just rocks.

Dwayne Johnson may be presenting at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, but he was certainly a winner on the red carpet.

That's because the actor and his wife Lauren Hashian coordinated perfectly in gold and silver ensembles. Dwayne rocked a gold suit over a thin gold shirt, complemented by white and black necklaces. Meanwhile, Lauren looked stunning in a shimmering silver dress with an asymmetric hem and long sleek hair. (Click here to see every star on the red carpet.)

"I feel it, we feel the love," Dwayne told Laverne Cox during E! Live from the Red Carpet, noting he'd love to meet Beyoncé and Adele while at the show. "We love Beyoncé, we've got a Beyoncé household. Jay-Z. But Adele, too. She's amazing, I can't wait to see her."

During host Trevor Noah's opening monologue, Dwayne got his wish when he met the "Easy on Me" singer on live TV, much to her equal surprise. 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

That's not all he's looking forward to: The 50-year-old said he can't wait to watch the ode to 50 Years of Hip-Hop. Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, Questlove, Missy Elliott, Ice-T, Lil Wayne, Nelly, Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa and many more artists will take part in the massive mashup spanning five decades of rap and R&B at the awards show.

 

To see more couples on the red carpet, keep reading...

