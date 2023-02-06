Queen Latifah Shares Heartfelt Advice to Younger Female Artists Being Pitted Against Each Other

Watch : Why Queen Latifah Joined "Star"

Queen Latifah is all about that U.N.I.T.Y.

At the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, the seven-time nominee shared a few heartfelt words for younger artists in the music industry, especially when it comes to younger women being pitted against each other as their respective careers continue to grow. (See every star hit the red carpet here).

"Well, I would say to you, now is the time for you to do whatever the f you want with your career because we had that done to us," she exclusively told Live From E! host Laverne Cox. "A lot of crews kind of claimed, like, the one female in the group and wouldn't kind of let us all work with each other sometimes."

But as the actress noted, they took matters in their own hands.

"Then the smart ones, of course, we got to jump on each other's records and make smash hit music and elevate the whole genre," she continued. "So, if you have the power or if you want to work with somebody go work with them. It's all ego…and most of the time it's not our ego it's somebody else's ego competing against someone else's and we're just the pawns."