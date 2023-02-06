2023 Grammys: Why Sheryl Crow Says Honoring Late Christine McVie Is An Honor Itself

Watch : Sheryl Crow & Mick Fleetwood Honor Christine McVie at Grammys

Sheryl Crow is sharing the sweet way she's horning the late Christine McVie on the 2023 Grammys stage.

The "Real Gone" singer is paying tribute to the Fleetwood Mac's singer and keyboardist—who passed away at age 79 in November—alongside Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood during the award show hosted by Trevor Noah Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

"For me to get to tribute Christine, because they've been—the band and Christine—so influential on me, but also to get to do it with Mick, it's so deep and meaningful to me," Sheryl exclusively told Bobby Bones during E! Live from the Red Carpet. "I feel like I'm getting the honor of getting to honor."

It's a sentiment Mick echoed.

"Having Sheryl and Bonnie singing this beautiful song, I think all of us collectively are here representing Christine," Mick told E!. "What she meant as a person in Fleetwood Mac and of course personally to me and the band members and a lot of other family members. Outside of that, I think it's a moment to accolade the wonder of a hugely talented, lovely unsuspecting lady known as Christine McVie."