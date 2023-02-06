2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)
2023 Grammys: Why Sheryl Crow Says Honoring Late Christine McVie Is An Honor Itself

At the 2023 Grammys, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will take the stage to honor the late Christine McVie, who won a posthumous award.

Sheryl Crow is sharing the sweet way she's horning the late Christine McVie on the 2023 Grammys stage.

The "Real Gone" singer is paying tribute to the Fleetwood Mac's singer and keyboardist—who passed away at age 79 in November—alongside Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood during the award show hosted by Trevor Noah Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

"For me to get to tribute Christine, because they've been—the band and Christine—so influential on me, but also to get to do it with Mick, it's so deep and meaningful to me," Sheryl exclusively told Bobby Bones during E! Live from the Red Carpet. "I feel like I'm getting the honor of getting to honor."

It's a sentiment Mick echoed.

"Having Sheryl and Bonnie singing this beautiful song, I think all of us collectively are here representing Christine," Mick told E!. "What she meant as a person in Fleetwood Mac and of course personally to me and the band members and a lot of other family members. Outside of that, I think it's a moment to accolade the wonder of a hugely talented, lovely unsuspecting lady known as Christine McVie."

 

Celebrity Deaths: 2023’s Fallen Stars

"There is a lot of fuss, but we are really happy to be making a fuss of her," the 75-year-old continued. "It's double edged—it comes with a celebration and a quiet prayer that contains some sadness of loss. But having it be able to come to life with this lovely lady [Sheryl], and Bonnie, is a beautiful thing for me to see happen."

And ahead of music's biggest night, Christine won a posthumous Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals with "Songbird (Orchestral Version)" by Vince Mendoza.

In November, the band confirmed the songwriter's death on Facebook, writing, "There are no words to describe our sadness."

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the group continued. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."

"We were so lucky to have a life with her," the band added. "Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed." 

Album of the Year

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Renaissance - Beyonce

Record of the Year

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman" - Doja Cat

Song of the Year

"abcdefu" - GAYLE

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version, The Short Film)" - Taylor Swift

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Latto

Omar Apollo

Maneskin

DOMi & JD Beck

Tobe Nwigwe

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Music Video

"Easy On Me" - Adele

"Woman" - Doja Cat

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"Yet To Come" - BTS

WINNER: "All Too Well: The Short Film" - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Bam Bam" - Camilla Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone & Doja Cat

WINNER: "Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

WINNER: Harry's House - Harry Styles

Special - Lizzo

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow featuring Drake

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

"WAIT FOR YOU" - Future featuring Drake & Tems

WINNER: "The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

God Did - DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You - Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

WINNER: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar 

It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

 

Best R&B Performance

"Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé

"Over" — Lucky Dave

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

WINNER: "HRS & HRS" — Muni Long

Best R&B Song

WINNER: "Cuff It" - Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good"  - Jazmine Sullivan

"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton

 

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Do 4 Love" — Snoh Aalegra

WINNER: "Plastic Off the Sofa" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"Keeps on Fallin'" — Babyface feat. Ella Mai

"'Round Midnight" — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

 

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: "Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Rosewood" — Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo and Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

"On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

Candydrip - Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun - PJ Morton

WINNER: Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Best Country Song

WINNER: "Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson

"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris

"Doin' This" - Luke Combs

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version, From The Vault)" - Taylor Swift

"If I Was a Cowboy" - Miranda Lambert

"I'll Love You Until The Day I Die" - Willie Nelson

Best Country Album

Growin' Up - Luke Combs

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde 

Humble Quest - Maren Morris

WINNER: A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

Best Rock Song

WINNER: "Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile

"Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Blackout" - Turnstile

"Harmonia's Dream" - The War On Drugs

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler - Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

WINNER: Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon

Best Latin Pop Album

AGUILERA - Christina Aguilera

WINNER: Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

VIAJANTE - Fonseca

Dharma + - Sebastián Yatra

 

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of The World - Lin-Manuel Miranda

WINNER: Finding Me - Viola Davis

Music Is History - Questlove

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento - Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte

Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez

Motomami - Rosalía

 

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

WINNER: Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

