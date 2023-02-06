Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney Put on United Front at 2023 Grammys After Calling Off Divorce

It appears as though they are indeed happy now.
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney walked the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet together on Feb. 5, months after calling off their divorce.
The Grammy-winning singer and the Black Keys drummer rocked all-black ensembles for their appearance. Michelle's rockstar look featured an Area maxi column dress with an embellished, sweetheart neckline. Meanwhile, Patrick wore Tom Ford and a leather jacket and had matching sunglasses with his wife. (Click here to see every star.)
Patrick is nominated for two awards at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards for the band's 11th studio album Dropout Boogie. However, they ultimately lost both Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance to Ozzy Osbourne and Brandi Carlile, respectively.
Michelle and Patrick—who are parents to 4-year-old son Rhys and 12-month-old daughter Willie—wed in 2019 after meeting at a 2015 Grammy party, but nearly called their marriage off in August. At the time, the "Are You Happy Now?" singer was arrested for domestic assault after publicly accusing her husband of cheating. She then filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, Michelle admitted to slapping Patrick "one to two times" in the face. The charge has since been dismissed and they have reconciled.
"I wouldn't even call Patrick my ex yet," she said in a September interview with Newsweek. "We're working through it by the day."
"I will say that the amount of love and support and people who have come out of the woodwork has been really overwhelming," Michelle added. "I feel like, regardless of what's going on in my personal life, it's been a long time since I've been—this sounds cheesy to, like, put my name as a verb—but it's been a long time since I've been Michelle Branch."
In addition to winning a Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for 2003's "The Game of Love" with Santana, Michelle has received three other nominations: Best New Artist in 2003, Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for "Are You Happy Now?" in 2004 and Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for "Leave the Pieces" in 2007 alongside Jessica Harp as their former duo, The Wreckers.
More recently, she dropped her fourth studio album The Trouble with Fever in 2022. It spawned the singles "I'm a Man" and "Not My Lover."
As part of the Black Keys, Patrick has won five Grammy awards out of 16 total nominations.
