Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney Put on United Front at 2023 Grammys After Calling Off Divorce

Watch : Most DARING Grammys Fashion: J.Lo, Rihanna & More

It appears as though they are indeed happy now.

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney walked the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet together on Feb. 5, months after calling off their divorce.

The Grammy-winning singer and the Black Keys drummer rocked all-black ensembles for their appearance. Michelle's rockstar look featured an Area maxi column dress with an embellished, sweetheart neckline. Meanwhile, Patrick wore Tom Ford and a leather jacket and had matching sunglasses with his wife. (Click here to see every star.)

Patrick is nominated for two awards at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards for the band's 11th studio album Dropout Boogie. However, they ultimately lost both Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance to Ozzy Osbourne and Brandi Carlile, respectively.

Michelle and Patrick—who are parents to 4-year-old son Rhys and 12-month-old daughter Willie—wed in 2019 after meeting at a 2015 Grammy party, but nearly called their marriage off in August. At the time, the "Are You Happy Now?" singer was arrested for domestic assault after publicly accusing her husband of cheating. She then filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.