Lance Bass Shares Thoughts on Fatherhood at Twins Alexander and Violet's Red Carpet Debut

Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin's twins, Alexander and Violet, recently made an accidental red carpet debut and stole the show during the family's interview with E! News.

By Corinne Heller Feb 06, 2023 5:00 AM
Red CarpetCelebrity FamiliesLance BassInterviewsExclusivesCeleb KidsCouples
Who just won the red carpet? It's gonna be Lance Bass' kids!

On Feb. 4, the singer and husband Michael Turchin attended the 10th anniversary celebration of Gold Meets Golden in Beverly Hills. They brought along two guests to make a most adorable—and accidental—red carpet debut: Their twins Alexander James and Violet Betty, 15 months, who also stole the show during the family's interview with E! News.

"It's just nice to be able to get out. We've never really been out too much with them, especially in a public forum like this. They've never done a red carpet before," Lance said of the twins, adding, "We didn't know there was going to be a red carpet! I would've dressed them up so much nicer."

Alexander, carried by the singer, was dressed in a white Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirt and khakis, while Violet, carried by Michael, wore a black Rolling Stones tee and blue jeans.

Sharing his thoughts on fatherhood, Lance told E! News, "Being dads is the best thing ever. Everyone always told us but it is so true that this life is so much better with these kiddos."

The Gold Meets Golden event unites Hollywood stars, Olympians and other pro-athletes. Lance, who rose to fame in the '90s as a member of boy band *NSYNC, also shared his thoughts on the possibility of the twins following in his footsteps to pursue careers in entertainment.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

"Of course, I'll support anything they want to do," he said. "But if I have my preferences, I would not want them to be, you know, have that much pressure."

