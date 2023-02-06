2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)

2023 Grammys: Charli D' Amelio, Chris Olsen and More TikTokers Who Took Over the Red Carpet

For the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, quite a few TikTok stars were present on the red carpet including Charli D' Amelio, Chris Olsen, Dylan Mulvaney and more. See their head-turning looks.

By Kisha Forde Feb 06, 2023 12:21 AMTags
Watch: Steve Lacy Shares His Own "Bad Habits" at Grammys

From social media to the one of the most social events of the year.

In celebration of the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, quite a few TikTokers were in attendance for music's biggest night. A couple of the social media platform's most recognized faces including Chris Olsen, Dylan Mulvaney, Anna Sitar and Charli D' Amelio were front and center on the red carpet.

For Charli, the award show also doubled as a date night, with the 18-year-old attending with her boyfriend, Landon Barker. And the glamourous date night is just another event the D'Amelio Show star can add to her resume, since she released her first single, "If You Ask Me To" in October.

As the Dancing With the Stars winner noted, her debut has been a long time coming.

"I've always loved music and performing," she said in an October press release. "Once my online following started growing I was able to showcase my passion for dance, but I felt that with so many other people entering the music space there wasn't room for me."

And she has one person close to home to thank for getting her there: her dad, Mark D'Amelio.

photos
See the Winners of the 2023 Grammys

"With my dad's encouragement I got into the studio at the beginning of this year just to pursue singing as a hobby," she continued. "With each writing and recording session my love for the process grew, and I became incredibly proud of the music we were making."
 
But Charli isn't the only social media star waltzing through the musical event. Other TikTokers including Emma Brooks McAllister and Zack Lugo, Sofie Dossi, and Merrick Hanna were there too. Keep reading to see their looks:

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chris Olsen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Dylan Mulvaney
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Anna Sitar
Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Tessa Brooks
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Davis Burleson
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Merrick Hanna
CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Sofie Dossi
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Emma Brooks McAllister, Zack Lugo
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Josh "Bru" Brubaker

