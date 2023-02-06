2023 Grammys: Charli D' Amelio, Chris Olsen and More TikTokers Who Took Over the Red Carpet

Watch : Steve Lacy Shares His Own "Bad Habits" at Grammys

From social media to the one of the most social events of the year.

In celebration of the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, quite a few TikTokers were in attendance for music's biggest night. A couple of the social media platform's most recognized faces including Chris Olsen, Dylan Mulvaney, Anna Sitar and Charli D' Amelio were front and center on the red carpet.

For Charli, the award show also doubled as a date night, with the 18-year-old attending with her boyfriend, Landon Barker. And the glamourous date night is just another event the D'Amelio Show star can add to her resume, since she released her first single, "If You Ask Me To" in October.

As the Dancing With the Stars winner noted, her debut has been a long time coming.

"I've always loved music and performing," she said in an October press release. "Once my online following started growing I was able to showcase my passion for dance, but I felt that with so many other people entering the music space there wasn't room for me."

And she has one person close to home to thank for getting her there: her dad, Mark D'Amelio.