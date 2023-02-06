You Won't Be Well After Seeing Taylor Swift Support Ex Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win

Watch : Proof Harry Styles Is the Ultimate Fashion Icon

Haylor fans know this former couple all too well.

Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were both in attendance during tonight's 2023 Grammy Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here), and the "Anti-Hero" singer had the sweetest reaction after her former boyfriend won the first award of the night.

When Styles was announced winner of Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House, Swift immediately jumped to her feet to give a standing ovation. The pop star was smiling from ear to ear and clapped as Styles made his way up to the stage to give his acceptance speech.

Styles, who dated Swift from 2012 to 2013, beat fellow nominees ABBA (Voyage), Adele (30), Coldplay (Music of the Spheres) and Lizzo (Special) for the honor.

During the ceremony, Swift stunned in a custom midnight blue Roberto Cavalli gown, a nod to her latest album Midnights. The look featured a midriff cut-out and was bedazzled with tons of sparkling jewels. She completed her jaw-dropping ensemble with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.