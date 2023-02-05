Rita Ora's Nearly Naked Pre-Grammys Dress Is Her Riskiest Look Yet

Watch : Rita Ora Shows Off Her Emerald Wedding Ring From Taika Waititi

Rita Ora celebrated Grammys weekend with a new look.

Ahead of the Feb. 5 award show the singer stepped out wearing a see-through sheer dress, decorated with black feathers that covered her chest. For a pre-Grammys party hosted alongside husband Taika Waititi, Rita sported black underwear with the dress, and topped off the look with black Christian Louboutin heels.

Also in attendance at the star-studded event? Camila Mendes, Casey Affleck, Alessandra Ambrosio, Sabrina Carpenter, Kristen Stewart, Maisie Williams, Winnie Harlow and Tia Mowry.

During the intimate house party, hosted by skincare brand Costa Brazil, Rita took to the stage to preform her latest hit "You Only Love Me."

And for Rita, she especially loves Taika. After months of speculation, the 32-year-old confirmed in late January that she married the New Zealand-born filmmaker.

As for their vows, well, their big day didn't let them down.

"It was just exactly, exactly how I wanted it," Rita, who first sparked romance rumors with Taika in April 2021, continued. "It was just nice and perfect, completely how I wanted it, just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet."