2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)

Rita Ora's Nearly Naked Pre-Grammys Dress Is Her Riskiest Look Yet

Rita Ora wore a see-through dress while hosting a pre-Grammys party alongside husband Taika Waititi. See how all the stars have been celebrating ahead of the Feb. 5 award show hosted by Trevor Noah.

By Alexandra Bellusci Feb 05, 2023 11:42 PMTags
AwardsKristen StewartCasey AffleckAlessandra AmbrosioTia MowryCelebritiesRita OraMaisie WilliamsTrevor NoahSabrina CarpenterGrammys
Watch: Rita Ora Shows Off Her Emerald Wedding Ring From Taika Waititi

Rita Ora celebrated Grammys weekend with a new look.

Ahead of the Feb. 5 award show the singer stepped out wearing a see-through sheer dress, decorated with black feathers that covered her chest.  For a pre-Grammys party hosted alongside husband Taika Waititi, Rita sported black underwear with the dress, and topped off the look with black Christian Louboutin heels.

Also in attendance at the star-studded event? Camila Mendes, Casey Affleck, Alessandra Ambrosio, Sabrina Carpenter, Kristen Stewart, Maisie Williams, Winnie Harlow and Tia Mowry.

During the intimate house party, hosted by skincare brand Costa Brazil, Rita took to the stage to preform her latest hit "You Only Love Me."

And for Rita, she especially loves Taika. After months of speculation, the 32-year-old confirmed in late January that she married the New Zealand-born filmmaker.

As for their vows, well, their big day didn't let them down.  

"It was just exactly, exactly how I wanted it," Rita, who first sparked romance rumors with Taika in April 2021, continued. "It was just nice and perfect, completely how I wanted it, just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet."

photos
Grammys 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

And when it comes to changing her last name, Rita isn't looking to go the traditional route.

"I've definitely thought about it, but I've worked very hard for this Ora name, I have to say," she shared. "But I do believe in sharing the journey. I don't know, I haven't really kind of decided yet."

 

©BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Attends Grammys Bash With Broken Wrist and Concussion

2

Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

3

We Are Never Ever Getting Over These Secrets About Taylor Swift

Now, ahead of music's biggest night—hosted by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles—take a look at how your favorite stars have been celebrating…

 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miranda Lambert

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
JC Chasez

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Charlie Puth

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Getty Images
Demi Lovato & Jutes

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Brandi Carlile

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Getty Images
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden
Chloe Kim

at the Gold Meets Golden, presented by Ottobock

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden
Cheryl Burke

at the Gold Meets Golden, presented by Ottobock

Vivien Best/Getty Images for Grey Goose vodka
Jazmine Sullivan

at the Grey Goose Essences: Sound Sessions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lizzo & Myke Wright

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Olivia Rodrigo

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Diplo

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Demi Lovato

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
H.E.R.

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Anitta

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Wiz Khalifa

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Offset

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Cardi B

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Janelle Monáe

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Nas X

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sabrina Carpenter

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chance the Rapper

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miguel

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lizzo & Myke Wright

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Ella Mai

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jennifer Hudson

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2023: Party Pics
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Attends Grammys Bash With Broken Wrist and Concussion

2

Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

3

We Are Never Ever Getting Over These Secrets About Taylor Swift

4
Breaking

The 2023 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

5

How to Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards