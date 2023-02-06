See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album

Watch : Most DARING Grammys Fashion: J.Lo, Rihanna & More

Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys.

During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton.

But when Robert was announced as the winner during the premiere ceremony, Chris chose to react in a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories. (For a complete list of winners, click here.)

"Who the f--k is Robert Glasper," he wrote on social media, according to The Shade Room. "Ima keep kicking y'all ass! Respectfully."

Chris concluded his response by posting two more stories including a photoshopped image of himself playing the harmonica, quipping, "New Level Unlocked! Harmonica Breezy."

"I gotta get my skills up," he added. "Ima start playing the harmonica."

Chris' only nomination came from his 10th studio album, Breezy (Deluxe). The body of work included features from Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, H.E.R. and other artists.