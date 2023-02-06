2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)

See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album

Chris Brown was nominated for Best R&B Album at the 2023 Grammys alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. See his reaction to losing.

Watch: Most DARING Grammys Fashion: J.Lo, Rihanna & More

Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys

During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton.

But when Robert was announced as the winner during the premiere ceremony, Chris chose to react in a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories. (For a complete list of winners, click here.) 

"Who the f--k is Robert Glasper," he wrote on social media, according to The Shade Room. "Ima keep kicking y'all ass! Respectfully."

Chris concluded his response by posting two more stories including a photoshopped image of himself playing the harmonica, quipping, "New Level Unlocked! Harmonica Breezy."

"I gotta get my skills up," he added. "Ima start playing the harmonica."

Chris' only nomination came from his 10th studio album, Breezy (Deluxe). The body of work included features from Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, H.E.R. and other artists.

Grammys 2023: Party Pics

As for Robert's album Black Radio III, the project included musical collaborations with Common, Jennifer Hudson, Erykah Badu and others.  

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Just days before the 2023 Grammys took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Robert expressed his excitement at being part of the annual award show.

"Man it's been a long ride!!!!" he wrote on Instagram Feb. 2. "Congratulations and Good Luck to everyone at the Grammys!" Now that's the spirit. 

Winners and losers aside, there's no denying the star power at this year's show. Keep scrolling for all the red carpet looks

Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 6, at 11 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

