2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)
Exclusive

DJ Khaled's Kids Just Stole Another Red Carpet Show With Their Major 2023 Grammys Appearance

DJ Khaled celebrated his multiple 2023 Grammy nominations by inviting his two children Asahd and Aalam to the Cyptro.com Arena in Los Angeles. See their red carpet fashion looks.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 06, 2023 12:41 AMTags
Watch: Most DARING Grammys Fashion: J.Lo, Rihanna & More

All this family does is win, win, win no matter what!

After earning an impressive six nominations, DJ Khaled knew the 2023 Grammys was going to be a special night. But while walking the red carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the producer wanted his entire family to experience the magic of music's biggest night. (For a complete list of Grammys 2023 winners, click here.)

"I'm so excited," DJ Khaled exclusively told E! News' Laverne Cox on Live From the Red Carpet Feb. 5. "I'm with my family. This is who we do it for."

While DJ Khaled was speaking, his sons Asahd, 6, and Aalam, 3, couldn't help but get some camera time as their mom Nicole Tuck smiled on.

"We're coming to light the whole place up," he shared when teasing his performance. "I worked my whole life for this. This ain't no game. They didn't believe in us. God did."

Grammys 2023: Party Pics

The 47-year-old went on to tell fans that while he started from nothing, his success today could not be possible without his faith.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"I want the young world to know out there anything's possible," he said. "Thirteen albums in, I'm performing at the Grammys, I have two boys, a queen. This is what it's about."

"To have an album called God Did to get six nominations," he continued, "And just to be able collaborate with the greats?"

It doesn't get much better than that.

And if you think DJ Khaled's enthusiasm is too much, he apologizes for not being able to "lean back" and hide his enthusiasm.

"I got to be me," he said. "It can be on this interview, when I walk the red carpet. This is me. And I ain't gonna stop being me. Me got me here. I'm telling you, they didn't believe in us. God did."

For more red carpet looks at the 2023 Grammys, keep scrolling.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Cardi B

In Gaurav Gupta

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Harry Styles

In Egonlab x Swarovski

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox

In Zuhair Murad

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mary J. Blige

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

   

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kim Petras & Sam Smith

Sam in Valentino

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

In Valentino 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jack Harlow

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Diplo

In Dolce & Gabbana

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Anitta

In Atelier Versace

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Trevor Noah

In Gucci

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Foushee

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Lourdes Leon

In Area

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fat Joe

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cheryl James

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Pusha T

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Pentatonix

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

DJ Spinderella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift

In Roberto Cavalli

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Anderson .Paak

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Heidi Klum

In The Blonds

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Pharrell Williams

In Ernest W. Baker

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Tessa Brooks

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jasmine Sanders

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Luke Combs

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Davis Burleson

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Merrick Hanna

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sofie Dossi

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lucky Daye

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Smokey Robinson

photos
Don't miss E!'s 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet Sunday, Feb. 5, starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

