DJ Khaled's Kids Just Stole Another Red Carpet Show With Their Major 2023 Grammys Appearance

All this family does is win, win, win no matter what!

After earning an impressive six nominations, DJ Khaled knew the 2023 Grammys was going to be a special night. But while walking the red carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the producer wanted his entire family to experience the magic of music's biggest night. (For a complete list of Grammys 2023 winners, click here.)

"I'm so excited," DJ Khaled exclusively told E! News' Laverne Cox on Live From the Red Carpet Feb. 5. "I'm with my family. This is who we do it for."

While DJ Khaled was speaking, his sons Asahd, 6, and Aalam, 3, couldn't help but get some camera time as their mom Nicole Tuck smiled on.

"We're coming to light the whole place up," he shared when teasing his performance. "I worked my whole life for this. This ain't no game. They didn't believe in us. God did."