DJ Khaled's Kids Just Stole Another Red Carpet Show With Their Major 2023 Grammys Appearance

All this family does is win, win, win no matter what!
After earning an impressive six nominations, DJ Khaled knew the 2023 Grammys was going to be a special night. But while walking the red carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the producer wanted his entire family to experience the magic of music's biggest night. (For a complete list of Grammys 2023 winners, click here.)
"I'm so excited," DJ Khaled exclusively told E! News' Laverne Cox on Live From the Red Carpet Feb. 5. "I'm with my family. This is who we do it for."
While DJ Khaled was speaking, his sons Asahd, 6, and Aalam, 3, couldn't help but get some camera time as their mom Nicole Tuck smiled on.
"We're coming to light the whole place up," he shared when teasing his performance. "I worked my whole life for this. This ain't no game. They didn't believe in us. God did."
The 47-year-old went on to tell fans that while he started from nothing, his success today could not be possible without his faith.
"I want the young world to know out there anything's possible," he said. "Thirteen albums in, I'm performing at the Grammys, I have two boys, a queen. This is what it's about."
"To have an album called God Did to get six nominations," he continued, "And just to be able collaborate with the greats?"
It doesn't get much better than that.
And if you think DJ Khaled's enthusiasm is too much, he apologizes for not being able to "lean back" and hide his enthusiasm.
"I got to be me," he said. "It can be on this interview, when I walk the red carpet. This is me. And I ain't gonna stop being me. Me got me here. I'm telling you, they didn't believe in us. God did."
