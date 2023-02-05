Big Brother's Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at 2023 Grammys

2023 Grammys

Big Brother winner Taylor Hale and her boyfriend Joseph Abdin took a major step in their relationship after walking the red carpet together at the 2023 Grammys in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.

Big Brother fans are always watching this couple.

Close to three months after season 24 contestants Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin confirmed they were dating, the pair chose to make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 Grammys. (For all the winners from the show, click here.)

Taylor chose a sexy black AKIRA dress with a matching clutch and leather gloves for music's biggest night. The look was put together by stylist Lisa Marie Cameron. As for Joseph, he matched his girlfriend in a black blazer without a shirt and matching pants.

During season 24 of Big Brother, which aired in the summer of 2022, Taylor and Joseph spent nearly three months together inside a house with no communication with the outside world.

While they began the show as total strangers, the pair quickly developed a showmance with Taylor winning the top prize in September.

After the show ended, the pair took their time to determine if their experience on the CBS reality show could turn into a romantic relationship. Spoiler alert: It totally can.

"We could have walked out of that house and said, 'Okay, we're in a relationship! Is everybody happy?'" Taylor told E! News in November. "But that would have been a relationship for everybody except for ourselves."

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Joseph added, "We really had some amazing conversations just on our background, how we came to be the people that we are, why we do certain things, how we act certain ways. Time and time again, that chemistry is there. That growth is there. It's headed, at least for me Taylor, in the right direction."

And now, they are off to music's biggest night where stars like Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lizzo and Luke Combs will perform live inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. For more red carpet looks at the show, keep scrolling.

