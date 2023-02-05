Big Brother's Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at 2023 Grammys

Watch : Most DARING Grammys Fashion: J.Lo, Rihanna & More

Big Brother fans are always watching this couple.

Close to three months after season 24 contestants Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin confirmed they were dating, the pair chose to make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 Grammys. (For all the winners from the show, click here.)

Taylor chose a sexy black AKIRA dress with a matching clutch and leather gloves for music's biggest night. The look was put together by stylist Lisa Marie Cameron. As for Joseph, he matched his girlfriend in a black blazer without a shirt and matching pants.

During season 24 of Big Brother, which aired in the summer of 2022, Taylor and Joseph spent nearly three months together inside a house with no communication with the outside world.

While they began the show as total strangers, the pair quickly developed a showmance with Taylor winning the top prize in September.

After the show ended, the pair took their time to determine if their experience on the CBS reality show could turn into a romantic relationship. Spoiler alert: It totally can.