Harry Styles Returns to the Grammys Stage With Golden Performance

As it was and shall be forever.
Harry Styles performed on the Grammys stage for the second time ever on Feb. 5, and his sophomore outing proved to be just as much as a daydream as the first (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here).
For his 2023 Grammy Awards act, the six-time nominee performed his hit "As It Was" off his album Harry's House. Dressed in a silver jumpsuit with hundreds of sparkly fringes, the former One Direction boy-bander danced and channeled his iconic music video with a group of backup dancers on a spinning red stage.
After finishing the song, his ex Taylor Swift could be seen cheering him on in the audience with a giant smile on her face.
Prior to the performance, Harry won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House (see every Grammy winner here). He began his speech, "Thank you so much. This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life. From making it with two of my best friends, to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could ask for."
"Everyone who inspired this album, all my friends who've supported me through it, thank you so much," the "Golden" singer continued. "I wouldn't be here without you. Thank you so much, thank you."
He started his night off by walking the 65th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet wearing a custom sparkling, rainbow jumpsuit. The harlequin-inspired outfit's deep neckline showed plenty of skin, as well as his tattoos and even his nipples.
Harry previously made his Grammys performance debut at the 2021 awards show with his hit song, "Watermelon Sugar," which also won him Best Pop Solo Performance, off his album, Fine Line.
In addition to Best Pop Vocal Album, Styles is also nominated for five more awards at the show hosted by Trevor Noah—including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video for "As It Was" as well as Album of the Year for Harry's House.
To date, the Recording Academy has honored Harry with two wins out of nine nominations.