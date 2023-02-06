Harry Styles Returns to the Grammys Stage With Golden Performance

Watch : Proof Harry Styles Is the Ultimate Fashion Icon

As it was and shall be forever.

Harry Styles performed on the Grammys stage for the second time ever on Feb. 5, and his sophomore outing proved to be just as much as a daydream as the first (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here).

For his 2023 Grammy Awards act, the six-time nominee performed his hit "As It Was" off his album Harry's House. Dressed in a silver jumpsuit with hundreds of sparkly fringes, the former One Direction boy-bander danced and channeled his iconic music video with a group of backup dancers on a spinning red stage.

After finishing the song, his ex Taylor Swift could be seen cheering him on in the audience with a giant smile on her face.

Prior to the performance, Harry won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House (see every Grammy winner here). He began his speech, "Thank you so much. This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life. From making it with two of my best friends, to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could ask for."