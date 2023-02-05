Lizzo Hard Launches Relationship With Myke Wright on Pre-Grammys Date Night

Watch : Is Lizzo Planning to Marry BF Myke Wright? She Says...

Lizzo made it clear it's about damn time to hard launch her romance.

The "Special" singer shared a few photos of herself and boyfriend Myke Wright all dressed up for a pre-Grammys party to her Instagram Feb. 4 with the caption, "Hard Launch."

Lizzo and Myke had stepped out together for Clive Davis' pre-Grammys Gala. For the occasion, the singer sported a black dress adorned with blue and black fringe, while the comedian donned a sharp tuxedo.

Prior to this coupled-up post, Lizzo and Myke made their relationship Instagram official back in June—one day after they made their red carpet debut while attending an event for her Amazon Prime Video reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles.

At the time, Lizzo shared some of their red carpet pics to her profile, along with a sweet snap of her hand resting on top of his.