Lizzo Hard Launches Relationship With Myke Wright on Pre-Grammys Date Night

Lizzo made it clear it's about damn time to hard launch her romance.
The "Special" singer shared a few photos of herself and boyfriend Myke Wright all dressed up for a pre-Grammys party to her Instagram Feb. 4 with the caption, "Hard Launch."
Lizzo and Myke had stepped out together for Clive Davis' pre-Grammys Gala. For the occasion, the singer sported a black dress adorned with blue and black fringe, while the comedian donned a sharp tuxedo.
Prior to this coupled-up post, Lizzo and Myke made their relationship Instagram official back in June—one day after they made their red carpet debut while attending an event for her Amazon Prime Video reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles.
At the time, Lizzo shared some of their red carpet pics to her profile, along with a sweet snap of her hand resting on top of his.
Since making that red carpet debut (and Instagram debut), Lizzo has gotten candid about their romance—one that started off with the two of them just being friends.
"When the time was right we came together, and we just recently were like, ‘Oh, we together. This is official,'" Lizzo shared during the Dec. 12 episode of The Howard Stern Show. "We're not playing any games with each other anymore. We're very much locked in."
As for the future? When asked if she could see herself marrying Myke, Lizzo said, "There's nobody else I'm going to be with for the rest of my life."
On the career front, Lizzo's Grammys weekend is just getting started. The "Truth Hurts" singer is nominated for five awards, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
Others artists up for the coveted Song of the Year honor include GAYLE; Taylor Swift; Harry Styles; Steve Lacy; Beyoncé; Adele; DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy; Kendrick Lamar; and Bonnie Raitt.
