Lizzo Hard Launches Relationship With Myke Wright on Pre-Grammys Date Night

Lizzo made the move to “hard launch” her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright on the same night they attended Clive Davis' pre-Grammys Gala. See the couple’s Feb. 4 date ahead of the awards show.

By Kelly Gilmore Feb 05, 2023 9:59 PMTags
Red CarpetCouplesCelebritiesGrammysLizzo
Watch: Is Lizzo Planning to Marry BF Myke Wright? She Says...

Lizzo made it clear it's about damn time to hard launch her romance.

The "Special" singer shared a few photos of herself and boyfriend Myke Wright all dressed up for a pre-Grammys party to her Instagram Feb. 4 with the caption, "Hard Launch."

Lizzo and Myke had stepped out together for Clive Davis' pre-Grammys Gala. For the occasion, the singer sported a black dress adorned with blue and black fringe, while the comedian donned a sharp tuxedo.

Prior to this coupled-up post, Lizzo and Myke made their relationship Instagram official back in June—one day after they made their red carpet debut while attending an event for her Amazon Prime Video reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles.

At the time, Lizzo shared some of their red carpet pics to her profile, along with a sweet snap of her hand resting on top of his.

photos
Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes

Since making that red carpet debut (and Instagram debut), Lizzo has gotten candid about their romance—one that started off with the two of them just being friends.

"When the time was right we came together, and we just recently were like, ‘Oh, we together. This is official,'" Lizzo shared during the Dec. 12 episode of The Howard Stern Show. "We're not playing any games with each other anymore. We're very much locked in."

As for the future? When asked if she could see herself marrying Myke, Lizzo said, "There's nobody else I'm going to be with for the rest of my life."

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Attends Grammys Bash With Broken Wrist and Concussion

2

The Wild Story of Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen's Tragic Romance

3
Exclusive

Dr. Pimple Popper Weighs In on TikTok "Scar Girl" Annie Bonelli

On the career front, Lizzo's Grammys weekend is just getting started. The "Truth Hurts" singer is nominated for five awards, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Others artists up for the coveted Song of the Year honor include GAYLE; Taylor Swift; Harry Styles; Steve Lacy; Beyoncé; Adele; DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy; Kendrick Lamar; and Bonnie Raitt.

Of course, Lizzo and Myke aren't the only ones to step out for a pre-Grammys party. To see other stars at events leading up to the Feb. 5 awards show, keep reading.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miranda Lambert

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
JC Chasez

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Charlie Puth

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Getty Images
Demi Lovato & Jutes

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Brandi Carlile

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Getty Images
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lizzo & Myke Wright

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Olivia Rodrigo

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Diplo

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Demi Lovato

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
H.E.R.

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Anitta

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Wiz Khalifa

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Offset

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Cardi B

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Janelle Monáe

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Nas X

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sabrina Carpenter

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chance the Rapper

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miguel

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lizzo & Myke Wright

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Ella Mai

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jennifer Hudson

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Quavo

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for UnitedMasters
DJ Khaled

at UnitedMaster's Celebration of Independence

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Kilian Paris
Gavin Leatherwood

at Kilian Paris' 15th Anniversary Party 

photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2023: Party Pics
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Attends Grammys Bash With Broken Wrist and Concussion

2

The Wild Story of Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen's Tragic Romance

3
Exclusive

Dr. Pimple Popper Weighs In on TikTok "Scar Girl" Annie Bonelli

4

Why Cheer's La'Darius Marshall and Gabi Butler Are Feuding

5

Paris Hilton Sliving in Red Carpet Return After Welcoming First Baby