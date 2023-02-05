Paris Hilton Is Sliving as She Returns to the Red Carpet After Welcoming First Baby

Watch : Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Discuss Their Future Kids

Paris Hilton is back on the red carpet, this time as a mom.

On Feb. 4, a day before the 2023 Grammy Awards, the Paris in Love star attended Clive Davis' pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles with husband Carter Reum. It marked her first red carpet event since she made a surprise announcement Jan. 24. that the two had welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. Their son was born via surrogate and his name has not been revealed publicly.

Paris, last seen at a celebrity bash in early January, wore a black, off-the-shoulder, sequined gown, paired with matching pumps to the pre-Grammys gala. Carter wore a navy velvet tuxedo jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Paris, 41, shared a photo of the two inside the pre-Grammys party on her Instagram, writing, "Mom and Dad's first night out #Sliving."

In December 2022, a month before announcing the birth of her son, Paris talked to E! News about her IVF journey, saying she and Carter, 42, were "getting the eggs all ready" for a pregnancy, without elaborating. She also said it's been her dream to become a parent since she was a child herself.