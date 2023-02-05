Demi Lovato and Jutes Show PDA as They Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at Pre-Grammys Party

Watch : Demi Lovato Debuts Romance With Musician Jutes During NYC Outing

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes are red carpet cool for the winter.

The two attended Clive Davis' annual star-studded pre-Grammys gala together Feb. 4. The event, which took place one day before the award show, marked their red carpet debut as a couple. As they posed for photographers, they shared a sweet kiss.

Demi wore a strapless, black silk faille Rubin Singer gown with asymmetrical ruffle detail and white accents. Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes) sported a black suit. Both the "Cool for the Summer" singer and fellow musician shared a photo of themselves posing together on the red carpet on their Instagram Stories, with Jutes captioning his post, "Pulled up with a 10."

After their date at the pre-Grammys party, the two enjoyed some late-night Taco Bell.

Demi, 30, and Jutes, 25, first took their romance public in mid-August 2022, when they were photographed walking hand-in-hand in New York City. A source told E! News at the time that the two had been "secretly dating for months" after meeting while working on music together.