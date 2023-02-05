Demi Lovato and Jutes Show PDA as They Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at Pre-Grammys Party

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes are red carpet cool for the winter.
The two attended Clive Davis' annual star-studded pre-Grammys gala together Feb. 4. The event, which took place one day before the award show, marked their red carpet debut as a couple. As they posed for photographers, they shared a sweet kiss.
Demi wore a strapless, black silk faille Rubin Singer gown with asymmetrical ruffle detail and white accents. Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes) sported a black suit. Both the "Cool for the Summer" singer and fellow musician shared a photo of themselves posing together on the red carpet on their Instagram Stories, with Jutes captioning his post, "Pulled up with a 10."
After their date at the pre-Grammys party, the two enjoyed some late-night Taco Bell.
Demi, 30, and Jutes, 25, first took their romance public in mid-August 2022, when they were photographed walking hand-in-hand in New York City. A source told E! News at the time that the two had been "secretly dating for months" after meeting while working on music together.
Days after their NYC outing, on Demi's 30th birthday, Jutes made their relationship Instagram official. "Happy birthday baby," he wrote, alongside a slideshow of photos of the couple. "Ur a 30 year old minx and i'm the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere)."
He continued, "i'm so proud of u for not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that's all u baby… i'm just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u...ps the last slide is the new #1 cutest video on the internet. literally bursting w joy...how are u real lol @ddlovato."
Demi commented, "OURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD...I'm just so grateful I get to call you mine because I've never laughed like this in my life, I've never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you...this post, this caption… how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much."
