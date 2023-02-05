Demi Lovato and Jutes Show PDA as They Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at Pre-Grammys Party

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes are now red carpet official. The music couple showed PDA as they attended a star-studded pre-Grammys party a day before the 2023 award show.

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes are red carpet cool for the winter.

The two attended Clive Davis' annual star-studded pre-Grammys gala together Feb. 4. The event, which took place one day before the award show, marked their red carpet debut as a couple. As they posed for photographers, they shared a sweet kiss.

Demi wore a strapless, black silk faille Rubin Singer gown with asymmetrical ruffle detail and white accents. Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes) sported a black suit. Both the "Cool for the Summer" singer and fellow musician shared a photo of themselves posing together on the red carpet on their Instagram Stories, with Jutes captioning his post, "Pulled up with a 10."

After their date at the pre-Grammys party, the two enjoyed some late-night Taco Bell.

Demi, 30, and Jutes, 25, first took their romance public in mid-August 2022, when they were photographed walking hand-in-hand in New York City. A source told E! News at the time that the two had been "secretly dating for months" after meeting while working on music together.

All of the Biggest Bombshells From Demi Lovato's Documentary

Days after their NYC outing, on Demi's 30th birthday, Jutes made their relationship Instagram official. "Happy birthday baby," he wrote, alongside a slideshow of photos of the couple. "Ur a 30 year old minx and i'm the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere)."

Getty Images

See more photos of celebs at pre-Grammys 2023 parties below:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miranda Lambert

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
JC Chasez

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Charlie Puth

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Getty Images
Demi Lovato & Jutes

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Brandi Carlile

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Olivia Rodrigo

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Diplo

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Demi Lovato

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
H.E.R.

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Anitta

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Wiz Khalifa

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Offset

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Cardi B

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Janelle Monáe

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Nas X

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sabrina Carpenter

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chance the Rapper

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miguel

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lizzo & Myke Wright

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Ella Mai

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jennifer Hudson

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Quavo

at the pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for UnitedMasters
DJ Khaled

at UnitedMaster's Celebration of Independence

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Kilian Paris
Gavin Leatherwood

at Kilian Paris' 15th Anniversary Party 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Kilian Paris
Cara Santana

at Kilian Paris' 15th Anniversary Party

Doug Krantz/BFA.com
YG

at the 4Hunnid x Fred Segal Collaboration Launch Event

