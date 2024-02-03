The Best Amazon Products With 100,000+ Five-Star Ratings

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Amazon is a hub for some of the best problem-solving products, from transformative skincare to ultra-useful home products and viral fashion finds at an affordable price tag. No matter what you're searching for, you can most likely find it on Amazon. With so many items to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down your search, which is why reviews and ratings come in so handy. To make your search even easier, we've rounded up a list of some of the best Amazon products with over 100,000 ratings and thousands of glowing reviews. Basically, these beauty, home and tech products are super legit and have the ratings to prove it.
Hate meal prep? This veggie chopper with 104,700+ ratings makes cooking dinner a breeze. Eliminate unwanted pet smells with this odor remover which has 117,000+ ratings. Wish you could magically zap away zits overnight? Try these famous pimple patches that have over 139,200 ratings. Needless to say, if you've got a problem, Amazon has a best-selling product to get it solved. Once you try these, you'll be wondering how you got on without them your whole life. Scroll below to shop some incredible Amazon problem-solving finds!
Ring Video Doorbell
With over 188,9000 ratings, this video doorbell lets you hear, see, and communicate with anyone outside your door via your phone or tablet and sends you notifications when the doorbell is rung or the motion-activated camera senses movement. Reviewers love the "strong high quality images."
Beckham Hotel Collection Memory Foam Bed Pillows
This popular pillow, which has 236,900+ ratings, is equal parts firm and supportive and luxuriously fluffy. It's filled with shreds of memory foam that keep their shape and are super breathable for a cool night's sleep, with one reviewer writing, " This pillow stays cooler than another style we've tried."
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss
This beloved lip gloss has over 103,300 ratings and comes in so many colors. One reviewer raved, "I love NYX Cosmetics already but this gloss really shock me as to the moisture and staying time from when you apply. I love the tone and it also goes well over lipsticks."
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
This veggie chopper with 104,700+ ratings makes cooking prep a breeze. It includes a number of different attachments to dice, spiralize, julienne, and grate ingredients. One satisfied reviewer wrote, "Love this chopper! It works well with all the veggies I do and it cuts my prep time in half."
Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray
Spray this best-selling spray in your bathroom before you go and it will trap and neutralize any odors before they can escape. This one smells like lemon, bergamot, and lemongrass and has 102,636 ratings. This reviewer raved, "This stuff is like a little miracle."
Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing- Hydrating Oil
This best-selling oil hydrates, conditions, and strengthens your cuticles and nails and has over 122,000 ratings. One reviewer raved, "Love this cuticle oil, it has really fixed my dry cuticles, apply it at night and wake up the next morning with beautiful nails, really easy to use and love the scent."
Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera
These mini indoor cameras allow you to keep track of your pets, kids, and home while you're away via your phone or tablet. It has motion-sensors and two-way audio and over 274,800 ratings. Reviewers love how easy it is to set up.
LiBa Waffle Weave Fabric Shower Curtain
This shower curtain boats a textured waffle fabric that looks luxe and remains wrinkle-free. With 234,173 ratings, this curtain comes in several colors and is machine washable.
Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light
If you need some extra light while you read or work on projects, use this best-selling rechargeable LED reading light that goes around your neck. With several light settings and 114,700 ratings, one reviewer wrote, "This actually works great. The lights on each side can be controlled separately. And they each have 3 brightness settings [...] It is also flexible so you can point it where you need it. Doesn't bother my neck at all"
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
This Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer has over 203,300 ratings on Amazon, one of them raving, "This product is light weight, super easy to apply and lasts all day. It's the only concealer I'll buy because it doesn't clump up or rub off easily and it's a really good match for my skin tone."
THAYERS Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula
This THAYERS witch hazel has over 120,000 raving reviews. The alcohol-free toner brightens and evens the skin, and one review raves, "I have been using this for about 6 years. I first noticed a difference after the first month and now my skin is smooth, blemish-free, and firm. This formula is gentle for every day use. I wash my face first and allow it to dry. Then I use cotton pads to apply this toner. I generally go over my face with it twice before I apply serum. This stuff is the real deal. I will ALWAYS use it."
essence | Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara | Gluten & Cruelty Free
This mascara does the talking for itself. It's $5, has over 355,600 positive Amazon ratings and is gluten and cruelty free, according to the brand. It gives you volume and length, minus the clumping, which we love.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
These Mighty Patches from Hero Cosmetics will have your pimples disappearing in no time. With over 139,200 ratings, one of them states, "These little patches are amazing. I'm convinced they were made by wizards to make spots disappear because thats what they do. They look really translucent when you peel them off the plastic backing, but when they go on the spot it blends it in really well - any redness goes down loads."
TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector
This tub hair catcher and drain protector has over 122,300 positive Amazon ratings, one of them sharing, "I've tried several different hair catchers over the years, and this is hands-down the best. Three of us (each with long, thick hair) share a bathroom. I was having to clean hair out of the drain on a regular basis. Since I've had this product (several months now), I haven't had to clean the drain at all. As an added bonus, it does not inhibit the flow of water down the drain at all - something all the other hair catchers do."
ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor
This pet odor eliminator puts in the work, according to its numerous raving reviews. Out of the 117,000+ ratings, on shares, "I have wasted SO much on other products- this is the ONLY thing that works. Had a friend's dog have a week accident on my SUPER thick shag area rug and my little pup kept going back to "cover up" the smell. I used this and with my nose ON the rug it's now undetectable!! Plus the whole home smells bright and citrusy. This would be a charm for freshening up any musty space such as a boat cabin or camper as well. Seems to be a small miracle!"
Danjor Linens White Queen Size Bed Sheets Set
These bed sheets replicate that relaxing and luxurious feel you get at a five-star hotel. Of the 140,000+ positive ratings, on explains, "These are lighter weight, soft, breathable and comfortable. They aren't super thick but not paper thin either. They are the perfect in between. Fit a deep mattress however the top sheet isn't super huge but I'm not sure I've found any that truly are. This set is a great buy imo. They wash well, no pilling so far so I'm pleased."
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
This pet hair remover has over 175,700 ratings on Amazon, and oh are they promising. One of them raves, "The ChomChom pet hair remover has been a true game changer in our house! I'm surprised how much hair it scoops up and the compartment is super easy to open and dump hair out into trash bin. Before this, we had tried one of those wooden handle, metal rake-like combs which was very abrasive on our couch and returned right away. The ChomChom is very gentle on fabric."
IRON °FLASK Sports Water Bottle
With over 134,100 ratings, this sports water bottle will keep your drinks cold for as long as you need. One reviewer shares, "I recently acquired this thing called the Iron Flask, and I have to say, I'm pretty impressed. It's one of those insulated sports water bottles that's supposed to keep your drink cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. And I gotta say, it does exactly that. No sweat on the outside either. Now, I will note that only the 14 Oz, 18 Oz, and 22 Oz sizes fit in cupholders, but I don't really care about that."
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Queen
These satin pillowcases for just $10 will give you the ultimate beauty rest. With over 304,200 ratings, one reviewer shares, "I bought one set of these pillowcases and after a week of sleeping on them I knew I needed more. My skin has been much clearer & my hair is not as frizzy because of these pillowcases. They are easy to care for & don't wrinkle too much. I highly recommend them for those reasons and the price & quality is great!"
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream | Body and Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin
CeraVe's products, like this moisturizer, are great for dry and sensitive skin, according to its 110,000+ Amazon ratings. One raves, "I started using CeraVe products after some research and moreso after seeing a dermatologist. Just after a week of usage and my dry skin patches are clearing up! Plus, my skin doesn't seem to react negatively towards it (no burning sensation)! I use the cream with an oil I know I'm not sensitive to (like jojoba oil) since I read another review that strongly recommended to do that, and I'm really happy with the results thus far. The smell isn't to strong so it hasn't been an issue for me."
Makeup Brushes BS-MALL
These makeup brushes will give you the most flawless glam yet and has over 126,600 ratings. One reviewer shares, "Brushes came in great conditions ! Very smooth on the face. Did not cause any break outs. Applied my makeup soooo smoothly! Great size ! Amazing beginner or everyday brushes ! I love them so much I might buy more !!"
