Stas Karanikolaou and Jaden Hossler Confirm Romance With a Kiss

These two have sealed it with a kiss.
After being the subject of romance rumors, Stas Karanikolaou and Jaden Hossler have confirmed their connection with a photo sharing a smooch.
The romantic snap, which was posted to Jaden's Instagram Feb. 4 and re-shared on Stas' IG Story the same day, featured the pair kissing while taking a mirror selfie. Stas donned a black halter top for the photo, while Jaden sported a blue, long-sleeve shirt and black pants.
The confirmation of their romance comes after speculation from fans surrounding the pair's status. On Jan. 20, Jaden turned heads when he posted a TikTok where he recorded himself walking up to Stas while lip-syncing the audio, "Excuse me? Excuse me? Excuse me? Mommy? Sorry. Mommy? Sorry." In the clip, Jaden panned his phone over to Stas, who gave him a smile.
In response to the video, one user commented "can we take this as confirmation of their relationship?" Meanwhile, another wrote, "a beautiful couple."
But the glimpses into their connection did not stop there. On Feb. 1, Stas posted a TikTok with Jaden to her own profile with an audio that said, "And then there were two."
Prior to this romance, Stas was linked to Noah Centineo in 2020. In October of that year, the pair seemingly confirmed they were officially together when they were spotted making out at a Halloween party.
Earlier in 2020, fans speculated that Stas was dating Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey after the pair posted some ‘brow-raising TikToks.
As for Jaden? He previously dated "Pain" singer and fellow TikToker Nessa Barrett.
Back in 2020, Nessa was living with then-boyfriend Joshua Richards, Jaden and Jaden's then-girlfriend Mads Lewis. After Joshua and Nessa announced their own split in a June 2020 YouTube video, Nessa and Jaden sparked romance rumors in February 2021. Per since-deleted social media posts published by Seventeen, Jaden broke up with Mads the following month.
In June 2021, Jaden confirmed his and Nessa's relationship during a a joint radio interview with Audacy host Kevan Kenney. However, the pair eventually split in April 2022.