Stas Karanikolaou and Jaden Hossler Confirm Romance With a Kiss

These two have sealed it with a kiss.

After being the subject of romance rumors, Stas Karanikolaou and Jaden Hossler have confirmed their connection with a photo sharing a smooch.

The romantic snap, which was posted to Jaden's Instagram Feb. 4 and re-shared on Stas' IG Story the same day, featured the pair kissing while taking a mirror selfie. Stas donned a black halter top for the photo, while Jaden sported a blue, long-sleeve shirt and black pants.

The confirmation of their romance comes after speculation from fans surrounding the pair's status. On Jan. 20, Jaden turned heads when he posted a TikTok where he recorded himself walking up to Stas while lip-syncing the audio, "Excuse me? Excuse me? Excuse me? Mommy? Sorry. Mommy? Sorry." In the clip, Jaden panned his phone over to Stas, who gave him a smile.

In response to the video, one user commented "can we take this as confirmation of their relationship?" Meanwhile, another wrote, "a beautiful couple."