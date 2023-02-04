Armie Hammer Breaks Silence on Rape and Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Watch : Armie Hammer Speaks Out for First Time Since Sexual Abuse Scandal

After almost two years, Armie Hammer is speaking out about the sexual assault and misconduct allegations brought against him.

In a new interview, the Call Me By Your Name actor shared that the scandal almost led him to take his own life and recalled his own sexual trauma at the hands of a youth pastor, which he said first spurred his interest in BDSM.

"Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control," Hammer told Air Mail magazine in comments posted Feb. 4. "My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually."

Hammer said he was 13 when he suffered the sexual abuse. Now 36, he has not filmed an acting project since multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in early 2021.

One of them, Effie, said at a press conference in March of that year that she was raped by Hammer after they began a relationship in 2016 after meeting on Facebook. The Los Angeles Police Department launched a sexual assault investigation into her accusations, and it remains ongoing.