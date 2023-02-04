Kylie Jenner May Have Just Shared Her Most Revealing Bikini Yet

Kylie Jenner posed in a swimsuit look that featured sheer material and furry heels. See the sexy ensemble the makeup mogul recently rocked.

By Kelly Gilmore Feb 04, 2023 9:08 PMTags
Kylie Jenner's look is a sheer style statement.

The makeup mogul posed in a head-turning ensemble that might just be one of her most daring swimsuits to date.

As seen in photos shared to her Instagram Feb. 3, Kylie's look, which is from the Jacquemus Spring 2023 line, featured a see-through, brown crop top paired with paisley-print bikini bottoms and a matching mini skirt. Kylie's look also featured yellow furry heels.

Of course it's not The Kardashians star's first time rocking a sheer ensemble.

Back in December, the 25-year-old made waves with a sexy photoshoot she did in an elevator, where she rocked a look that left little to the imagination. In the snaps, Kylie donned a black, see-through dress with a floral pattern under an oversized, leather jacket. She captioned the moment, "going up ?"

The ensemble was paired with a slicked bun and a bold red lip—which Kylie smeared on her face for some photos posted that same day. 

Kylie Jenner's Paris Fashion Week Looks

With that being said, it's also not Kylie's first time rocking a headline-making bikini. Kylie has donned metallic swimsuits, crochet bikinis and even an optical illusion swimsuit that gives the effect of being naked.

The NSFW bikini in question, known as "The Naked Bikini" was made by Jean Paul Gaultier in collaboration with Lotta Volkova. It features a bikini top with a graphic print of nude breasts. In June, Kylie posted a few pics in the very look with the caption, "free the nipple."

To see Kylie's latest look and other head-turning bikini styles over the years, keep scrolling.

Instagram
Sheer Style

The Kardashians star posed in a see-through top paired with a paisley-print bikini bottom and matching skirt in a Feb. 3 Instagram post.

Instagram
NSFW Swimsuit

"Free the nipple," Kylie captioned this June 6 Instagram pic of her unique bathing suit top.

Instagram/@kyliejenner
Beach Day

The beauty mogul spent a relaxing day at the beach on May 7 in this tan look, complete with a piña colada.

Instagram
Hot Mama

Kylie posed in a hot pink bikini and matching pink sarong in an Instagram Story video, shared on Aug. 23 amid pregnancy rumors. "@kylieswim can't wait," the swimwear founder teased about her new brand. 

Instagram
Abs For Days

Kylie flaunted her toned abs and tight stomach during a Kylie Swim photoshoot. The mother of one posted the video on Aug. 23 after multiple sources confirmed she's expecting baby no. 2. To date, Kylie has not confirmed the news.

Instagram
First Look

Kylie gave fans a glimpse into her new swimwear line Kylie Swim during a photoshoot. "I can't wait to share," Kylie captioned on Aug. 17 with a mirror selfie.

Instagram
Busting Out

Kylie shared an up close pic of her bustier style swimsuit as part of the new Kylie Swim collection on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Golden Glow

Kylie is facing Leo season head-on as the countdown until her 24th b-day begins. The mother shared a steamy metallic bikini pic on July 18 to celebrate the start of her astrological sign season. 

Instagram
Leo Goddess

Kylie showed off her toned body in a mirror selfie on July 18. "Leo season loading," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned. 

Instagram
FOMO Factor

Kylie shared a series of vacay throwback pics with a bikini-style crop top in June 2021. "wishin i was still here rn," Kylie captioned. 

Instagram
Beauty & The Beach

The cosmetics mogul serves lewks on the sand in a halter mini top and matching slinky skirt. "So beautiful," sister Kim commented with a heart emoji in June 2021. 

Instagram
Those Cheekbones

Kylie stuns in June 2021 with as she laces her fingers through her hair, showing off her fierce makeup and stunning cheekbones. 

Instagram
Goddess Vibes

Kylie plays it up for the camera in a steamy June 2021 Instagram pic. 

Instagram/@kyliejenner
Sleepy & Stylish

"Do Not Disturb" Kylie captioned this May 27 Instagram pic of her gold, beaded bikini and pink bucket hat.

Instagram
Picture Perfect

Kylie is the picture of summer perfection in a metallic bikini while lounging on a boat in May 2021. Vacay goals!

Instagram
Boat Blush

Kylie posed in a barely-there top while on a yacht, simply captioning the pic with a boat emoji in May 2021. 

Instagram
Dramatic Exit

Kylie shared an up-close look at her exiting the ocean in a black-and-white Instagram pic in May 2021. 

Instagram
Ready to Hose Off

A deck assistant on Kylie's yacht offers her a hose after an ocean dip in May 2021.

Instagram
Bummed Out

Kylie flaunted her derrière in a bum-forward pic that even had sister Khloe comment, "Kylie Kristen Jenner!!!!!!!!!!" in May 2021. 

Instagram/@kyliejenner
Silver at Sea

The KUWTK alum donned this silver bikini for a day out at sea on May 17.

Instagram/@kyliejenner
Feeling Herself

"My vibe right now is just living life," Kylie captioned this May 16 pic of her blush-colored swimsuit, paired with a gold statement necklace. 

Instagram/@kyliejenner
Checkmate

The reality star rocked a pink and red checkered bikini on April 18.

Instagram
Tanned Twins

Kim and Kylie are twinning in matching two-pieces as they sunbathe in April 2021.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
It's the Weekend

On Friday, April 2, Kylie wrote, "it's the weekend."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Bright Yellow

Kylie stunned in a bright yellow two-piece in April 2021.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
A Closer Look

Kylie gave fans a close up look at her swimwear moment.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Soaking Up the Sun

Kylie caught some rays of sunshine in this Instagram pic from April.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Hit It, Kylie

"My body stay vicious," Kylie Jenner captioned this bikini pic from March 2021. "I be up in the gym just working on my fitness. He's my witness (oh, wee)."

Instagram
Feelin' Blue

The Kylie Skin mogul turns up the heat with this selfie. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Caliente

Kylie enjoys a "dreamy" sunset while lounging by the pool in Mexico in January 2021.

