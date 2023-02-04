Kylie Jenner May Have Just Shared Her Most Revealing Bikini Yet

Watch : Kylie Jenner Celebrates Son Aire Webster's 1st Birthday

Kylie Jenner's look is a sheer style statement.

The makeup mogul posed in a head-turning ensemble that might just be one of her most daring swimsuits to date.

As seen in photos shared to her Instagram Feb. 3, Kylie's look, which is from the Jacquemus Spring 2023 line, featured a see-through, brown crop top paired with paisley-print bikini bottoms and a matching mini skirt. Kylie's look also featured yellow furry heels.

Of course it's not The Kardashians star's first time rocking a sheer ensemble.

Back in December, the 25-year-old made waves with a sexy photoshoot she did in an elevator, where she rocked a look that left little to the imagination. In the snaps, Kylie donned a black, see-through dress with a floral pattern under an oversized, leather jacket. She captioned the moment, "going up ?"

The ensemble was paired with a slicked bun and a bold red lip—which Kylie smeared on her face for some photos posted that same day.