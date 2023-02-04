Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch : Kit Harington Says a "GoT" Reference Sold Him on "Modern Love"

You know something, Jon Snow. You know that a baby is on the way!

Game of Thrones' Kit Harington has announced that he and wife Rose Leslie are adding to their pack—which is gonna come as quite the surprise for their 2-year-old son.

"He's about to get the shock of his life," Kit shared during a Feb. 3 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "which is that he about to get a brother or sister."

Kit shared that he and Rose, who played his character Jon Snow's love interest Ygritte on Game of Thrones, have worked on explaining her pregnancy to their son ahead of becoming a big sibling. But that hasn't proven to be easy.

"I'm not sure he's quite conceptually understood it just yet," the actor said. "We're trying to get him ready for it. We point at Rose's tummy and we say, ‘Mommy's baby,' and he points at his tummy and goes, ‘My baby.'"