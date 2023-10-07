Make Meal Prepping a Breeze With These 17 Amazon Must-Haves

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Chances are, you've come across the term "meal prepping" at one point or another in your life. With the new year well underway, it's the perfect time to try out new things that will help make your daily life more productive and stress-free. Meal prepping is one of those all-encompassing goals, whether your annual resolution includes ordering less takeout, improving your health and wellbeing or staying more organized and on top of your game.
Meal prepping is great and all, but the thing is, it can be a lot to take in at once. From knowing how to cook multiple servings at once to learning the best methods for properly storing them so they stay fresh throughout the week, navigating the world of meal prepping can be confusing and even overwhelming.
That's where we come in. We've rounded up the best tools and products from Amazon that will help you meal prep with ease, whether you're a beginner who doesn't have a clue where to begin or a well-versed pro who wants to take their game to the next level. No matter what the recipe calls for, these must-have items are up for the task, so every meal is exquisite and deserving of 5 Michelin stars.
Sewanta Wide Mouth Mason Jars 16 oz - 5 Pack
These mason jars are perfect for storing grab-and-go meals like overnight oats and salads. They're embossed with measurement markings for precise filling, and they're made of durable glass that is microwave- and dishwasher safe. The airtight seal also ensures that your meal stays fresh throughout the week.
Rubbermaid 5-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers
I love using these food storage containers for prepping and storing my meals throughout the week, especially because of their divided compartments. The contianers are designed with premium StainShielf plastic, and they're stain- and odor-resistant. They're also leakproo and airtight, and the conterins feature built-in vents for splatter-resistant microwaving.
Knock Knock All Out Of Pad Grocery List
Take the stress and hassle out of grocery shopping for the week with this pre-filled grocery list. It's magnetic, so you can stick it on your fridge, check off depleted items and replenish them with ease and certainty when you head out to shop. The notepad also comes with a few unfilled rows so you can personalize your list bsaed on your specific needs.
Zip Standing Nonstick Bakeware Set
Save time and space with this sectioned, nonstick bakeware set. It can be used on bakeware or directly in the oven or air fryer, allowing you to cook several items at once without the foods converging. The food-grade silicone dividers can withstand high temperatures and are super easy to clean.
Nordic Ware Baker's Big Baking Sheet
This extra-large capacity baking pan holds more food than a standard baking sheet, allowing you to bake more in each batch. The aluminum's superior heat conductivity enables food to bake and brown more evenly, and the sheet is compatible with parchment paper or silicone baking mats if needed.
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Having a durable, reliable cast iron skillet is an amazing investment to make in your kitchen tools inventory. This one measure 10.25 inches, and is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil. You can use it to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, fry or grill. It's great for use in the oven, on the stove, on the grill or on induction cooktops.
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale
If you want to be precise with your recipe and ingredients, this food kitchen scale is an absolute must. It has over 100,800 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it provides accurate measures for up to 5 kg/11 lbs., according to the brand. You can set the scale up to display your preferred units on the bright LCD display screen.
KitchenAid All Purpose Shears With Protective Sheath
Let me tell you, scissors are quite possibly one of the most underrated tools you can have in your kitchen. These all-purpose kitchen shears can handle a variety of tasks, from slicing poultry to chopping herbs. The soft-grip handles provide comfort and control, while the heavy-duty stainless steel blades are durable and strong.
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
The Instant Pot is an amazing tool to have in your kitchen for meal prepping for multiple servings. Whether your recipe calls for pressure cooking, slow cooking, cooking rice, steaming, sautéing or more, this Instant Pot can do it all. Clean-up is quick and easy, and the product also comes with over 10 safety features for smooth sailing, start to finish.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
This vegetable chopper is a favorite among Amazon shoppers and TikTok influencers alike, and for good reason. With 4 interchangeable blades, you can effortlessly julienne, chop and slice vegetables while avoiding the mess of a knife and cutting board. The attached storage container lets you hold prepared vegetables until you're ready to begin cooking.
Kikcoin Cutting Boards For Kitchen
Having a reliable set of cutting boards is crucial to successfully meal prepping for the week. They should be easy to clean, have enough space so ingredients don't roll off and be knife-resistant for minimal scratches. This set of 3 cutting boards check off all the boxes and more. Made of high-density materials, the boards are thicker and heavier than ordinary cutting boards, and they have built-in grooves to effectively catch excess liquids and keep your work area clean.
Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags
Whether you've got a surplus of ingredients left over from your meal prepping or snacks you want to take on the go, these reusable food storage bags are ready for any job. They feature leak-proof and waterproof closures for optimal storage and preservation of food. Not to mention, they're freezer safe and super easy to clean.
Sietema 4-Piece Salad Dressing And Condiment Containers With Lids
These small containers are ideal for keeping salad dressings and other sauces separate from your meals until you're ready to eat. The screw-top lids seal to keep contents contained, and they're made of BPA-free plastic that is dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe, fridge-safe and freezer-safe.
Tiblue Insulated Lunch Bag
This thermal-insulated lunch bag will keep your precious meals in tip-top shape wherever you go. The lunch bag is designed to keep food cold/warm and fresh for hours, making it perfect for on-the-go meals, picnics, road trips, lunch at the office, school and more. It's leakproof and waterproof, and it also comes with multiple, spcaious compartments.
OXO Good Grips Greensaver Produce Keeper
This produce keeper is perfect for keeping your fresh ingredients... well, fresh. Use it to store all sorts of fruits and veggies. The enhanced carbon filter traps and absorbs ethylene gas, which slows down the aging process and reduces spoilage. Its large 5-quart capacity also makes it great for storing long produce like carrots, zucchini and cucumbers.
Aikkil Mixing Bowls With Airtight Lids
Having a good set of mixing bowls is absolutely crucial to bringing your A-game to any meal prep routine, especially since you're dealing with ingredients for multiple servings at a time. These bowls are constructed of a stainless steel, mirror-finish interior along with a nonslip, matte-finish exterior. The bowls also come with airtight lids to keep your food fresh, so you can even use them to store some of your prepped recipes after making them.
Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set
This set of magnetic measuring spoons will help you master the smallest of details in your meal prepping recipe, from seasonings to sauces. Made of heavy duty premium stainless steel, the spoons are made to last, and their magnetic feature allows you to use one spoon at a time without having to fumble with opening and closing a ring.
—Originally published Feb. 5, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. PT