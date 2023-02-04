Unpacking the Feud Between Cheer's La'Darius Marshall and Gabi Butler

Watch : Cheer Alum Jerry Harris Sentenced in Child Porn Case

This drama is nothing to cheer about.

A feud between Gabi Butler and La'Darius Marshall, stars of Netflix's 2020 docuseries Cheer and former members of the Bulldogs Cheer Team at Navarro College in Texas, has reignited months after she addressed backlash over a resurfaced photo of herself wearing blackface. Meanwhile, he has dropped a major bombshell, stating they were once intimately involved.

Here is a breakdown of the drama between the two.

Dec. 12, 2022: Blackface Controversy

After the unofficial Twitter account Cheer Confessions Inc. shared a throwback photo of Gabi sitting in a car with her face painted black, she responded in a statement on her own Twitter, which she later deleted but has since been reposted on TikTok.

"In 2018, I was in my first year at Navarro College just prior to leaving for Daytona," she wrote. "All members of my rookie class were told by our veteran teammates we had to come to an initiation at CTA (the Allstar location off campus where we practiced). The veterans made us dress in all black and paint our faces; certain members wore ski masks as they did not have face paint."