Makeup Spatulas, Bottle Scrapers & More Tools to Help You Get Every Last Drop of Beauty Products

Nowadays, it seems like everything costs way too much. From beauty and skincare products to pantry staples and household items, the only way for me to feel like something was worth the amount of money I've spent is by using up every last drop of it.
I've tried life hacks, from using a door to squeeze out toothpaste to cutting open lotion bottles in order to get the most bang for my buck, but I knew that there had to be better solutions out there. After doing copious amounts of research (a.k.a., browsing the endless expanse of the interweb), I've rounded up the best, most innovative product-saving tools that have proved their worth time and time again. From rolling tube squeezers to silicone spatula sets to new-and-improved basting brushes, this list has everything you need to truly get the most bang for your buck.
These problem-solving products are so great, even, that I consider them more as investments than "shopping," per se. So get scrolling, bestie, and add to cart. It's worth it.
Spatty Daddy Kitchen Spatula Set
This kitchen spatula set comes with a 6-inch and 12-inch spatula that can scrape empty up to 25% more product, according to the brand. These small-but-mighty tools can reach deep to clean out every last drop from your jelly jar, ketchup bottle, smoothie blenders, honey and more, and they're also super easy to clean.
Opiqcey 2 Pcs Silicone Face Mask Brush
Say goodbye to wasting precious skincare products and facial masks with these silicone brushes. They're soft and hygienic, easy to clean and are suitable for facial masks, peels, serums and more. The silicone material is durable for various temperatures and ingredients, and the brushes can be rinsed off with water after every use.
Xykeey Toothpaste Tube Squeezer - Set of 2
Ahhh, toothpaste— an everyday essential but notoriously hard to squeeze out every last drop. These metal tube squeezers are here to lay that problem to rest; simply stand your tube in the tool, and roll the handle to squeeze out the last bit of your toothpaste. The tube squeezer also works well with products like paint, lotions, ointments, glue and more.
Dreamfarm Sauce Scooping Silicone BBQ Basting Brush
This silicone basting brush is about to take your cooking game to the next level. The unique scooping head feeds sauces and marinades onto the BBQ brush for maximum flavor distribution, while simultaneously ensuring that every last bit of sauce from your bowl is transferred onto your food. The extra-long handle design also helps keep your hand away from the heat, and it features a unique bend that sits the head up and keeps counters clean.
Every Drop Beauty Spatula
True to its name, the Every Drop beauty spatula will help you scoop out every last bit of lotion, makeup and more out of its bottle. The 8-inch handle enables you to reach the bottom of tall and short beauty product bottles, and it's also bendable to reach the sides of the bottle.
Amazon Basics Multi-Purpose Stainless Steel Scraper/Chopper
This multi-purpose scraper and chopper tool is perfect for portioning bread and pastry dough, chopping and measuring. It will help you get every last bit of dough into the baking pan and not stuck all over your fingers or in the mixing bowl. The tool also features 1-inch measurement marks along the blade edge for creating perfectly even portions.
KitchenAid Gourmet Bowl Scraper - Set of 2
These bowl scrapers are an absolute must-have in the kitchen— they're one of those products that you never knew you needed but will wonder how you've lived without after using them once. The silicone scrapers conform to the inside of the bowl, and they also come with a straight edge to help cut through dough and more.
M Kitchen Silicone Spatula Set
This silicone spatula set will be features smooth, bendable heads that are gentle on cookware and are perfect for scraping out the nooks of a peanut butter jar. The set includes a large and small spatula, a spoonula and a jar scraper, each of which feature a long, narrow neck for easy maneuvering.
Lodge Scraperpk Durable Pan Scrapers
I love to cook, but I'm only human — I'm guilty of burning more foods than I like to admit (and passing them off as "caramelized"). These pan scrapers have been absolute game changers, featuring 4 different shaped corners for cleaning any shaped pan. The brand also notes that these scrapers are ideal for removing things like gum and stickers.
Flip-it! Bottle Emptying Kit
Get every last bit of your bottle with this Flip-it! emptying kit. Simply replace your bottle's original cap or pump with the the patented flipping system; once you're down to the final bit of product, open the valve to squeeze out every last drop, from shampoo and conditioner to condiments and sauces.
Unicook 2 Pack Flexible Silicone Spatula
While not necessarily a "product-saving tool," having a solid set of spatulas can truly help you make the most out of your cooking (and can save your pans from harsh scuffs and scratches). These flexible silicone spatulas feature a nonslip handle and silicone head that's ideal for flipping eggs, burgers, crepes and more. The angled edge glides easily beneath food without damaging it, and the spatulas are super easy to clean.
—Originally published on Feb. 5, 2023, at 5:00 AM PT