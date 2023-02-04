Kate Middleton Shares Sweet Childhood Photo Showing Prince Louis Is Her Twin

Watch : Prince Louis Turns 4: See ADORABLE Birthday Photos

Like mother, like son!

On Feb. 4, Kate Middleton shared on Instagram a childhood photo showing herself as a baby with her dad, Michael Middleton, which was taken by her mother, Carole Middleton. Many fans quickly shared a similar thought: That the Princess of Wales and Prince William's youngest son, Prince Louis, 4, bears a striking resemblance to his mom.

"Louis is your TWIN," one user wrote, while another commented, "I thought this is Louis."

A third user wrote, "Awww this is such a very sweet picture. Louis looks so much like his mum."

Kate, who also shares with William son Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, captioned her post, "'Faces are a baby's best toy.' On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives. This weekend, we'd love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they've shaped your lives."