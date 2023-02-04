Kate Middleton Shares Sweet Childhood Photo Showing Prince Louis Is Her Twin

Many fans say Prince Louis bears a striking resemblance to mom Kate Middleton, as seen in a childhood pic the Princess of Wales shared.

Like mother, like son!

On Feb. 4, Kate Middleton shared on Instagram a childhood photo showing herself as a baby with her dad, Michael Middleton, which was taken by her mother, Carole Middleton. Many fans quickly shared a similar thought: That the Princess of Wales and Prince William's youngest son, Prince Louis, 4, bears a striking resemblance to his mom. 

"Louis is your TWIN," one user wrote, while another commented, "I thought this is Louis."

A third user wrote, "Awww this is such a very sweet picture. Louis looks so much like his mum."

Kate, who also shares with William son Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, captioned her post, "'Faces are a baby's best toy.' On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives. This weekend, we'd love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they've shaped your lives."

photos
Meet Queen Elizabeth II's Great-Grandchildren

She continued, "I hope you'll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too."

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Instagram

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which Kate founded in 2021, recently launched its Shaping Us campaign, which highlights the importance of the first five years of a child's life and how they shape the rest of their life.

See photos of Prince Louis since he was a baby:

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Louis appears with his mom at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the final event celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Celebrating the Queen

Kate whispers something to Louis at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the final event celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, on June 5, 2022.

Duchess of Cambridge/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
So Grown Up

In a pic for his 3rd (!!) birthday, Louis looks exactly like big brother Prince George

Not-So Terrible Two's

Kensington Palace marks Prince Louis' second birthday with a series of candid photos of the toddler. 

Oh, Hello!

Kate Middleton catches her youngest in an adorable pose.

Growing Up So Fast

Prince Louis is taking after his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire
Officially 1-Years-Old

In honor of the royal tot's first birthday in April 2019, the royal family shares a new set of adorable portraits.

Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire
Say Cheese

Taken in the garden of the royal family's Norfolk home, Kate Middleton captures her son donning a blue sweater decorated with a dog.

Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire
Little Man

There's no denying Louis shares a striking resemblance to his 5-year-old brother, Prince George.

Say Cheese

Prince Louis proudly sits on his mother's lap for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas photo in 2018.

Three Generations

All eyes are on the newest member of the family during Prince Charles' 70th birthday portraits, which were shared with the world in Nov. 2018.

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP
Mommy and Me

The Duchess of Cambridge looks lovingly at her son ahead of his official christening ceremony, which took place in July 2018.

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP
Ready for His Close-Up

Little Louis wears the famous handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, which was also worn by his older siblings. Prince Harry, Prince William, their father Prince Charles and even Queen Elizabeth II herself wore the original outfit at their own christenings.

Sibling Love

Older sister Princess Charlotte dotes on her new sibling in the first photos of the Prince, which were taken by Kate Middleton and shared a few weeks after his birth.

Hello, World

The world gets its first good look at the little one, who is fifth in line to the throne. 

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Sweet Dreams

Prince Louis is snug as a bug while leaving the Lindo wing, hours after his mum gave birth. 

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
A Prince Is Born

On April 23, 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduce their third-born child on the steps of St. Mary's Lindo wing.

