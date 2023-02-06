Ashton Kutcher's Perfect Night at Home With Wife Mila Kunis and their Kids Is Too Cute

Ashton Kutcher has played many memorable roles over the years, from Michael Kelso on That '70s Show to the late Steve Jobs in the biopic Jobs.
But the actor's ultimate dream role is the one he gets to play every day at home with wife, Mila Kunis, and their kids Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6. As he exclusively revealed on the Feb. 6 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!), "The dream role is the role I play as a father and a husband."
"My life is so good," Ashton continued. "I love my family so much. I love spending time with my kids. I love my wife so much. I'm the most fortunate human being that I know, and I could take all my problems, put them in the middle of the room with everybody else on the planet's problems, and I'd go get mine back because I love my problems and I love my joys. I wouldn't give it up for a minute."
And when he and Mila aren't busy on set, they're busy getting competitive with their kids. "We spend a ton of time together as a family and play a lot of board games," the 44-year-old noted. "My kids have found this game called Beat the Parents that they love, where they get to wager something and we wager something against them, and it's genuinely hard for the parents and genuinely hard for the kids."
Though he may be one of Hollywood's biggest stars today, Ashton—who stars in the new Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine with Reese Witherspoon—admitted to E! News that he never thought he'd become a professional actor growing up.
"I was in Iowa," he explained. "I thought like, 'Okay, if I'm gonna be an actor, I'm gonna be working in the theater, in the community theater, and it will be a hobby.' To think that I could actually make a living off of it was inconceivable."
But it was thanks to one of his favorite TV characters that the star kept his dreams alive. "On my wall in my house, when I was a kid, was a poster of Kirk Cameron, 'cause I thought Mike Seaver was the coolest guy on the planet," Ashton stated. "I was a Growing Pains fan, and the idea of playing a Mike Seaver-type character in a sitcom, to me, was like, 'That's the pinnacle.'"
And to think, if he had never become an actor, he would have never met Mila on the set of That '70s Show.
Hear more from Ashton on E! News tonight, Feb. 6, at 11 p.m. on E!
Your Place or Mine premieres Friday, Feb. 10, on Netflix.