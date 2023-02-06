Ashton Kutcher's Perfect Night at Home With Wife Mila Kunis and their Kids Is Too Cute

Watch : Ashton Kutcher Reveals Celebrity Poster He Idolized as a Child

Ashton Kutcher has played many memorable roles over the years, from Michael Kelso on That '70s Show to the late Steve Jobs in the biopic Jobs.

But the actor's ultimate dream role is the one he gets to play every day at home with wife, Mila Kunis, and their kids Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6. As he exclusively revealed on the Feb. 6 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!), "The dream role is the role I play as a father and a husband."

"My life is so good," Ashton continued. "I love my family so much. I love spending time with my kids. I love my wife so much. I'm the most fortunate human being that I know, and I could take all my problems, put them in the middle of the room with everybody else on the planet's problems, and I'd go get mine back because I love my problems and I love my joys. I wouldn't give it up for a minute."