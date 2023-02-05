2023 Grammys: Kelsea Ballerini Says She's Following Her Heart Amid Chase Stokes Romance

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Talks Leading With Her "Heart First" at Grammys

Kelsea Ballerini looked even better than a homecoming queen at the 2023 Grammys.

The country star walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena during music's biggest night Feb. 5 wearing a custom Prabal Gurung yellow gown with cutouts. (See every star hit the red carpet here.)

"I was nominated for a song on my new album Subject to Change and the album cover, I wanted it to feel like evolution and sunshine and growth so Prabal custom made this gown for to match my album cover," she exclusively told Laverne Cox during E! Live from the Red Carpet. "I feel like it's coming to life right now."

The album, she noted, helped her process a time of change during her life. (In August, she and husband Morgan Evans announced their break up after five years of marriage.)

"I kind of wrote the record from 26 to 28 and you hear a lot of that questioning myself and looking introspectively but also looking at my relationships and my relationship at the time and really grappling with all of that and having some growing pains," the 29-year-old said. "I would call it a processing album, for sure. I'm really proud of that."

At the event, hosted by Trevor Noah, Kelsea is up for Best Country Solo Performance for her song, "Heartfirst." Also nominated in the category: Zach Bryan for "Something In The Orange", Miranda Lambert for "In His Arms", Maren Morris for "Circles Around This Town" and Willie Nelson for "Live Forever".