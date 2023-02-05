2023 Grammys: Kelsea Ballerini Says She's Following Her Heart Amid Chase Stokes Romance

Kelsea Ballerini looked even better than a homecoming queen at the 2023 Grammys.
The country star walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena during music's biggest night Feb. 5 wearing a custom Prabal Gurung yellow gown with cutouts. (See every star hit the red carpet here.)
"I was nominated for a song on my new album Subject to Change and the album cover, I wanted it to feel like evolution and sunshine and growth so Prabal custom made this gown for to match my album cover," she exclusively told Laverne Cox during E! Live from the Red Carpet. "I feel like it's coming to life right now."
The album, she noted, helped her process a time of change during her life. (In August, she and husband Morgan Evans announced their break up after five years of marriage.)
"I kind of wrote the record from 26 to 28 and you hear a lot of that questioning myself and looking introspectively but also looking at my relationships and my relationship at the time and really grappling with all of that and having some growing pains," the 29-year-old said. "I would call it a processing album, for sure. I'm really proud of that."
At the event, hosted by Trevor Noah, Kelsea is up for Best Country Solo Performance for her song, "Heartfirst." Also nominated in the category: Zach Bryan for "Something In The Orange", Miranda Lambert for "In His Arms", Maren Morris for "Circles Around This Town" and Willie Nelson for "Live Forever".
These days, she is certainly living with her heart first.
"I will follow my heart and my gut into the depths," she told Laverne. "I just think that's a beautiful thing to do through life. Whether it leads you where you think you're gonna go or not, you're trusting yourself and what a beautiful exercise to go, ‘This feels right. I'm gonna honor myself and my gut and go forth and see where it leads me.'"
Perhaps that's the outlook she's bringing into her romance with Outer Banks' Chase Stokes. The duo sparked dating rumors when they were spotted getting cozy at the Georgia vs. TCU game at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 9.
Since then, the pair was photographed sharing a kiss at the Los Angeles International Airport. In the Jan. 28 photos, Kelsea wore a camo sweatpants, a white long-sleeve top and a beige beanie while the kept up with the camo theme and wore a tan jacket. He paired this with a black t-shirt, yellow sweatpants and a black baseball cap as the two headed through the airport holding hands.
"She's a sweet girl," Chase, 30, previously told TMZ. "We're having a good time and that's all I'll say."
