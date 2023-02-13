How Below Deck's Alissa Humber Really Feels About Captain Sandy Yawn After Interior Crew Drama

Watch : Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season"

For Below Deck's season 10 interior crew members, it's been anything but smooth sailing with Captain Sandy Yawn.

After Sandy came down on Chief Stew Fraser Olender and his team for what she perceived as slacking on the job on the Bravo series' Feb. 6 episode, Stew Alissa Humber is giving her take on all the drama going down aboard the St. David.

"Sandy with the interior crew was interesting—I never got a good feel for Sandy unfortunately," Alissa exclusively told E! News, adding that she "wanted to defend" Fraser when Sandy criticized his work. "It sucks to get critiques over and over and over with nothing positive really happening."

Alissa claims she felt inequity in Sandy's leadership following her explosive fight with fired Stew Camille Lamb earlier this season.

"When the Camille and me situation was going on, I felt like she really got down to Camille's level and talked with her, sat with her, ate with her, had comfortable conversations with her," she explained. "My only experience with Sandy is being called to the bridge immediately and given a talking to and it didn't feel like a comfortable thing like how it was with Camille. I know that they had multiple different conversations. When I tried to reach out to Sandy, I was actually shut down and my worries were dismissed."