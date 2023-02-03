Southern Charm Star Olivia Flowers’ Brother Conner Dead at 32

Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers is in mourning.
After learning about the death of her brother Conner Flowers at 32, the Bravo star and her family paid tribute in a statement to E! News.
"Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went," the family said Feb. 3. "His values were seeded in his faith and in his family. We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come. Please respect our privacy while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother."
According to Page Six, Conner died on Jan. 30 at his residence in the Isle of Palms outside of Charleston, South Carolina, per a statement from Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal. His cause of death has yet to be revealed as the local police department is still investigating.
Following news of his passing, former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel penned an emotional tribute to Conner on his Instagram.
"RIP Conner Flowers 2/9/1990-1/30/2023 Words can't rightfully describe how rare and remarkable you were," he wrote on Feb. 1, according to Us Weekly. "You will be terribly missed by those to whom you were so kind and selfless. My sincerest sympathies to your broken-hearted family," Thomas captioned the post, which featured photos of the two having a glass of wine and golfing."
Other co-stars of Olivia have also followed suit, taking to social media to ask for privacy during this difficult time for the family.
Leva Bonaparte wrote on her Instagram story, "As friends of the Flowers family we have all been asked to stand around them and ask you to please respect their need for privacy so that they may grieve the loss of their loved on."
Taylor Ann Green shared a message of her own, saying on her Instagram story, "Privacy is number one. Please keep in mind that this is a heartbreaking and grieving time for them. Sending all the love and prayers to the family as they continue to heal is the only appropriate thing to do in this moment."
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)