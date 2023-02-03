Southern Charm Star Olivia Flowers’ Brother Conner Dead at 32

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers is in mourning.

After learning about the death of her brother Conner Flowers at 32, the Bravo star and her family paid tribute in a statement to E! News.

"Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went," the family said Feb. 3. "His values were seeded in his faith and in his family. We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come. Please respect our privacy while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother."

According to Page Six, Conner died on Jan. 30 at his residence in the Isle of Palms outside of Charleston, South Carolina, per a statement from Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal. His cause of death has yet to be revealed as the local police department is still investigating.