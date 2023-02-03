Shania Twain's Platinum Blonde Hair Transformation Will Impress You Very Much

Watch : Shania Twain Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair Transformation

Man, Shania Twain feels like a blonde!

The country music superstar proved that she's still the one who's always up for a hair transformation when she recently traded her signature brunette hairstyle for a icy, platinum locks. On Feb. 1, Shania turned heads as she stepped out at a Republic Records party celebrating the upcoming 2023 Grammys, where the Queen of Me singer will be presenting an award.

Clad in an orange silk jumpsuit and a long black trench coat, Shania was all smiles as she mingled with rappers Yung Gravy and Coi Leray. In fact, the 57-year-old was twinning with fellow blondie Kim Petras when they posed together inside a photo booth at the bash.

"I haven't laughed that much in ages!" Shania captioned snaps from the party on Instagram. "Now it's time to celebrate with you all!!"

So, what prompted the hair change? When James Corden asked Shania that exact question during the Feb. 2 broadcast of The Late Late Show, the five-time Grammy winner quipped, "I just love it!"