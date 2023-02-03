Real Housewives of Orange County's Emily Simpson Gets Real About Her New Plastic Surgery

Emily Simpson is still managing to wrangle a family of nine while looking like a ten.
After recently opting for a lower face/neck lift, the Real Housewives of Orange County star decided to share the reasons behind her decision.
"Being middle-aged, gaining 30 pounds and then losing it, menopause," Emily wrote on Instagram Feb. 2 alongside a before and after snapshot. "WHO knows what the exact culprit is but a couple years ago I was watching myself on TV, and to my utter surprise I realized that I had completely lost my jawline."
Giving props to her surgeon, Dr. Agha, Emily went on to label their work, "top tier."
"He also did my breast implant removal, lift and fat transfer for my chest followed up by another surgery recently that I'll talk more about soon!" the 47-year-old continued. "Also, just a reminder that all women are allowed to choose what they do with their bodies and how they would like to age. From completely natural to surgery... it's up to each woman."
But Emily made it clear that she is still putting in the work.
"I still work out hard and work out consistently, but once you reach a certain age there are just things you cannot change naturally," she noted. "I choose a combo approach!"
The reality star's surgery announcement comes a month after she celebrated her birthday and reflected on her age.
This is 47," she captioned her Instagram post with a smiling selfie. "I honestly never thought I'd be 47. In my 20s I naively thought I'd just be eternally youthful. I couldn't fathom being old like my parents and teachers. But here I am... about to reach 50 soon."
Sharing some words of wisdom, Emily added, "If I could give young ladies advice it would be to go to a movie alone and enjoy it. Eat at a restaurant alone and just enjoy your time with yourself. Doing these things will instill a sense of power and confidence in you that will help you with all future trials and tribulations."
Two years prior to going under the knife for her face lift, Emily opened up about her fitness journey.
"I do work out with my trainer three to four times a week and we always work out very early," Emily exclusively told E! News at the time. "We do 6 a.m. workouts at Salt Creek Beach, which is by my house...We do hills, we do squats, we run up and down stairs at the beach, so that's kind of been therapeutic too. It's really a way to kind of release all the stress and toxins in your brain."
