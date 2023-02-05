Meet the 2023 Grammys Best New Artist Nominees

Watch : Trevor Noah Teases 2 BIG Surprise Performers at 2023 Grammys

Trevor Noah's favorite part of hosting the Grammys?

Sure, rubbing elbows with stars like Lizzo and Bruno Mars is cool, but what the comedian really loves is listening to musicians he doesn't know as well.

"Every time I go to the Grammys I discover a new artist that I didn't fully appreciate and I didn't love for the reasons that I should have," he said on a January episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "You go to the Grammys, you know the artists you know. You'll know Beyoncé. You'll know Adele. You'll be like, 'Oh, OK, I know these people.' And then you'll discover artists who change your life. They perform live in ways that you couldn't have imagined."

And if you don't know the Best New Artist nominees already, you will soon. Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi & JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg are all hoping to take the stage at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena Feb. 5 and bring home a trophy, following in the footsteps of Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish and more.