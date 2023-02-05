2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)

Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

See which of your favorite singers and music artists won big during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5.

By Brett Malec Feb 05, 2023
And the Grammy goes to...

Music's biggest night of the year is finally here as the 2023 Grammy Awards are in full swing and plenty of the recording industry's most popular and respected artists have already been named winners (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here).

Some of this year's most-nominated artists include Beyoncé—who already holds the record for most Grammy wins of any singer in history—Adele, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift, among many more.

Meanwhile, up-and-comers vying for the title of 2023's Best New Artist include Anitta Omar Apollo, DOMi & JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly, Tuttle and Wet Leg.

While you wait to see all of the night's show-stopping performances and the top trophies get handed out, scroll down to see which of your favorite music stars and singers are already Grammy winners this year. 

photos
Grammys 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

Keep checking back all night for updates.

Album of the Year

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Renaissance - Beyonce

Record of the Year

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman" - Doja Cat

Song of the Year

"abcdefu" - GAYLE

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version, The Short Film)" - Taylor Swift

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Latto

Omar Apollo

Maneskin

DOMi & JD Beck

Tobe Nwigwe

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Music Video

"Easy On Me" - Adele

"Woman" - Doja Cat

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"Yet To Come" - BTS

"All Too Well: The Short Film" - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Bam Bam" - Camilla Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS

"Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

"I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone & Doja Cat

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Special - Lizzo

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow featuring Drake

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

"WAIT FOR YOU" - Future featuring Drake & Tems

WINNER: "The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

God Did - DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You - Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar 

It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

 

Best R&B Performance

"Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé

"Over" — Lucky Dave

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

WINNER: "HRS & HRS" — Muni Long

Best R&B Song

"Cuff It" - Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good"  - Jazmine Sullivan

"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton

 

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Do 4 Love" — Snoh Aalegra

WINNER: "Plastic Off the Sofa" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"Keeps on Fallin'" — Babyface feat. Ella Mai

"'Round Midnight" — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

 

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: "Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Rosewood" — Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo and Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

"On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

Candydrip - Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun - PJ Morton

WINNER: Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Best Country Song

WINNER: "Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson

"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris

"Doin' This" - Luke Combs

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version, From The Vault)" - Taylor Swift

"If I Was a Cowboy" - Miranda Lambert

"I'll Love You Until The Day I Die" - Willie Nelson

Best Country Album

Growin' Up - Luke Combs

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde 

Humble Quest - Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

Best Rock Song

WINNER: "Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile

"Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Blackout" - Turnstile

"Harmonia's Dream" - The War On Drugs

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler - Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

WINNER: Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon

Best Latin Pop Album

AGUILERA - Christina Aguilera

WINNER: Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

VIAJANTE - Fonseca

Dharma + - Sebastián Yatra

 

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of The World - Lin-Manuel Miranda

WINNER: Finding Me - Viola Davis

Music Is History - Questlove

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento - Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte

Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez

Motomami - Rosalía

 

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

WINNER: Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Pop Solo Performance:

"Easy on Me"- Adele

"Moscow Mule"- Bad Bunny

"Bad Habit"- Steve Lacy

"Woman"- Doja Cat

"About Damn Time"- Lizzo

"As it Was"- Harry Styles 

 

 

 

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: 

WINNER: Higher - Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around... - Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones

Evergreen - Pentatonix

Thank You -Diana Ross

 

Best Música Urbana Album: 

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 - Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY - Daddy Yankee

La 167 - Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma

 

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album:

El Alimento - Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte

Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez

WINNER: Motomami - Rosalía

 

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

Abeja Reina - Chiquis

WINNER: Un Canto por México - El Musical - Natalia Lafourcade

La Reunión (Deluxe) - Los Tigres Del Norte

EP #1 Forajido - Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) - Marco Antonio Solís

 

Best Tropical Latin Album:

WINNER: Pa'lla Voy - Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz - La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B - Víctor Manuelle

Legendario - Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas - Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives

 
 
Best Pop Vocal Album:

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Special - Lizzo

 

 

 

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: 

Renaissance - Beyoncé
Fragments - Bonobo
Diplo - Diplo
The Last Goodbye - ODESZA
Surrender - RÜFÜS DU SOL
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

 

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song) - Armund Hutton, arranger

How Deep Is Your Love - Matt Cusson, arranger

Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) - Danny Elfman, arranger

 

Best Instrumental Composition:

African Tales - Paquito D'Rivera

El Pais Invisible - Miguel Zenon

Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues - Danilo Perez

Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer

Snapshots - Pascal Le Beouf

 

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Between Dreaming And Joy - Jeff Coffin

Not Tight - DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz - Grant Geissman

Jacob's Ladder - Brad Mehldau

WINNER: Empire Central - Snarky Puppy
 

 

Best Rap Performance:

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Vegas" - Doja Cat

"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" - Hitkidd & GloRilla

WINNER: "The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

 

Best Opera Recording: 

Aucoin: Eurydice
WINNER: Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones
Davis: X - The Life And Times Of Malcolm X

 

Best Alternative Music Performance:

"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" - Arctic Monkeys

"Certainty" - Big Thief

"King" - Florence + The Machine

WINNER: "Chaise Longue" - Wet Leg

"Spitting Off The Edge Of The World" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius

 

  

Best Music Film:

Adele One Night Only

Our World - Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live At The O2

Motomami - Rosalía 

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - Various Artists

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse
 

 

 

Best Progressive R&B Album:

Operation Funk - Cory Henry

WINNER: Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy

Drones - Terrace Martin

Starfruit - Moonchild

Red Balloon - Tank And The Bangas

 

 

Best R&B Album: 

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

WINNER: Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Candydrip - Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun - PJ Morton

 

Best Melodic Rap Performance: 

"Beautiful" -  DJ Khaled featuring Future & SZA

WINNER: "Wait For U" - Future featuring Drake & Tems

"First Class" - Jack Harlow

"Die Hard" - Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

"Big Energy (Live)" - Latto

 

Songwriter of the Year, Non Classical:

Amy Allen

Nija Charles 

The Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

 


Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

"Rounds (Live)" - Ambrose Akinmusire

"Keep Holding On" - Gerald Albright

"Falling" - Melissa Aldana

"Call of the Drum" - Marcus Baylor

"Cherokee/Koko" - John Beasley

WINNER: "Endangered Species" - Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese

 

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

Bird Lives - John Beasley, Marcus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

Remembering Bob Freedman - Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob

WINNER: Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Center Stage - Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene

Architecture of Storms - Remy Le Beouf's Assembly of Shadows

 

Best Latin Jazz Album: 

WINNER: Fandango at the Wall in New York - Artruro O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra 

Crisalida - Danilo Perez featuring the Global Messengers

If You Will - Flora Purim

Rhythm & Soul - Arturo Sandoval 

Musical De Las Americas - Miguel Zenon

 

Best Reggae Album:

WINNER: The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted - Koffee

Scorcha - Sean Paul

Third Time's The Charm - Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi - Shaggy

 

Best Global Music Performance: 

"Udhero Na" - Adrooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

"Gimme Love" - Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

"Last Last" - Burna Boy

"Neva Bow Down" - Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro

WINNER: "Bayethe" - Wouter Kellerman, Zaken Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

 

Best Global Music Album:

Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini - Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba - Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

WINNER: Shakura - Masa Tukami

 

  

Best Bluegrass Album:

Toward the Fray - The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud - The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain - Peter Rowan

WINNER: Crooked Tree - Holly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside - Yonder Mountain String Band

 

Best Americana Performance:

"Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith)" - Eric Alexandrakis

"There You Go Again" - Asleep at the Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett

"The Message" - Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Black Violin

"You and Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

WINNER: "Made Up Mind" - Bonnie Raitt 

 

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Heavy Load Blues - Gov't Mule

The Blues Don't Lie - Buddy Guy

WINNER: Get On Board - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down - John Mayall

Mississippi Son - Charlie Musselwhite


Best Classical Compendium:

Aspire

WINNER: An Adoption Story

A Concert For Ukraine

The Lost Birds

 

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:

"Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 - The Middle Quartets" - Dover Quartet

"Musical Remembrances" - Neave Trio

"Perspectives" - Third Coast Percussion

WINNER: "Shaw: Evergreen" - Attacca Quartet

"What Is American" - PUBLIQuartet

 

Best Choral Performance:

Bach: St. John Passion
Born
Verdi: Requiem - The Met Remembers 9/11

 

Bets Contemporary Blues Album: 

Done Come Too Far - Shemekia Copeland

Crown - Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance - Ben Harper

Set Sail - North Mississippi Allstars

WINNER: Brother Johnny - Edgar Winter

 

Best Folk Album:

Spellbound - Judy Collins

Revealer - Madison Cunningham

The Light at the End of The Line - Janis Ian

Age of Apathy - Aoife O'Donovan

Hell on Church Street - Punch Brothers

 

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Full Circle - Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Nolan - Natalie Ai Kamauu 

Halau Hula Keali'l O Nalani - Live at the Getty Center - Halau Hula Keali'l O Nalani 

Lucky Man - Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

WINNER: Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Ranky Tanky

 

Best Orchestral Performance: 

Adams, John Luther: Sila - The Breath of the World - Doug Perkins

Dvorak: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 - Gustavo Dudamel 

Eastman: Stay On It - Christopher Rountree

John Williams - The Beril Concert - John Williams

WINNER: Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman - Michael Repper

 

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: 

"Abels: Isolation Variation" - Hailey Hahn

"Bach: The Art of Life" - Daniil Trifonov

"Beethoven: Diabelli Variations" - Mitsuko Uchida

WINNER: "Letters for the Future" - Time For Three, Xian Chang, Conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

 

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:

Eden - Joyce DiDonato, Maxim Emelyanychev

How Do I Find You - Sasha Cooke, Kirill Kuzman

Okpebholo: Lord How Come Me Here? - Will Liverman, Paul Sanchez

Stranger - Works For Tenor By Nico Mulhy - Nicholas Phan

WINNER: Voice of Nature - The Anthropocene - Renee Fleming, Yannick Nezet-Seguin

 

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: 

"Akiho: Ligneous Suite" - Andy Aikho

"Bermel: Intonations" - Derek Bermel

"Gubaidulina - The Wrath of God" - Sofia Gubaidulina

WINNER: "Puts: Contact" - Kevin Puts

"Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved" - Carlos Simon

 

Best Country Solo Performance:

"Heartfirst" - Kelsea Ballerini

"Something In the Orange" - Zach Bryan

"In His Arms" - Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris

WINNER: "Live Forever" - Willie Nelson

 

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

"Wishful Drinking" - Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider's Prayer" - Brothers Osbourne

"Outrunnin' Your Memory" - Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You - Revisited" - Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

WINNER: "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Going Where The Lonely Go - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

 

 

Best Rock Performance:

"So Happy It Hurts" - Bryan Adams

"Old Man" - Beck

"Wild Child" - The Black Keys

WINNER: "Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile 

"Crawl!" - Idles

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

"Holiday" - Turnstile

 

Best Metal Performance:

"Call Me Little Sunshine" - Ghost

"We'll Be Back" - Megadeth

"Kill or Be Killed" - Muse

WINNER: "Degradation Rules" - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

"Blackout" - Turnstile

 

Best Rock Album:

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler - Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

WINNER: Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon

 

Best Gospel Performance/Song: 

"Positive" - Erica Campbell

"When I Pray" - DOE

WINNER: "Kingdom" - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

"The Better Benediction" - PJ Morton featuring Zarcardi Cortez

"Get Up" - Tye Tribbett

 

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

"God Really Loves Us" - Crowder featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music

"So Good" - DOE

"For God Is With Us" - for King & Country & Hilary Scott

WINNER: "Fear Is Not My Future" - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

"Holy Forever" - Chris Tomlin

"Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)" - Phil Wickman

 

Best Gospel Album:

Die to Live- Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) - Ricky Dillard

Clarity - DOE

WINNER: Kingdom Book One (Deluxe) - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

All Things New - Tye Tibbett

 

Best Roots Gospel Album:

Let's Just Praise The Lord - Gaither Vocal Band

Confessio - Irish American Roots - Keith & Kristyn Getty

The Willie Nelson Family - Willie Nelson

2:22 - Karen Peck & New River

WINNER: The Urban Hymal - Tennesse State University Marching Band

 

Producer of the Year, Non Classical:

Boi-1da

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Jack Antonoff

Dahi

Dan Auerbach

 

Best Engineering Album, Non Classical:

Adolescence

Harry's House

Black Radio III

Chloe and the Next 20th Century 

Wet Leg

 

Best Remixed Recording:

WINNER: "About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)" - Purple Disco Machine

"Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)" - Terry Hunter

Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix) - Four Tet

Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix) - Paul Woodford

Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) - Soulwax
Best Immersive Audio Album:

Aguilera - Christina Aguilera

Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Tej

Memories...Do Not Open - The Chainsmokers

Picturing the Invisible - Focus 1 - Jane Ira Bloom

Tuvayhun - Beatitudes For a Wounded World -  Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene

 


Best Engineered Album, Classical:

Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique - The Making of the Orchestra - Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring - Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Perspectives - Third Coast Percussion

Tuvayhun - Beatitudes For a Wounded World - Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene

Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes - Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra

Best Musical Theater Album:

Caroline, or Change

Into the Woods

MJ the Musical

Mr. Saturday Night

Six: Live on Opening Night

A Strange Loop

 

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album:

Black Men Are Precious, Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems - Amanda Gorman

Hiding in Plain View - Malcolm Jamal-Warner

WINNER: The Poet Who Sat By The Door - J. Ivy

You Will Be Somebody's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. - Amir Sulaiman

 

Best American Roots Song:

Bright Star - Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

Forever - Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

High And Lonesome - T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

WINNER: Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Prodigal Daughter - Tim O'Brien & Aoife O'Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell)

You And Me On The Rock - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

 

Best American Root Performance:

Someday It'll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version) - Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

Life According To Raechel - Madison Cunningham

Oh Betty - Fantastic Negrito

WINNER: Stompin' Ground - Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Prodigal Daughter - Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell

