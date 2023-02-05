Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

Best Pop Solo Performance:

"Easy on Me"- Adele

"Moscow Mule"- Bad Bunny

"Bad Habit"- Steve Lacy

"Woman"- Doja Cat

"About Damn Time"- Lizzo

"As it Was"- Harry Styles

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

WINNER: Higher - Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around... - Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones

Evergreen - Pentatonix

Thank You -Diana Ross

Best Música Urbana Album:

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 - Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY - Daddy Yankee

La 167 - Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album:

El Alimento - Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte

Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez

WINNER: Motomami - Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

Abeja Reina - Chiquis

WINNER: Un Canto por México - El Musical - Natalia Lafourcade

La Reunión (Deluxe) - Los Tigres Del Norte

EP #1 Forajido - Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) - Marco Antonio Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album:

WINNER: Pa'lla Voy - Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz - La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B - Víctor Manuelle

Legendario - Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas - Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives





Best Pop Vocal Album:

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Special - Lizzo

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Fragments - Bonobo

Diplo - Diplo

The Last Goodbye - ODESZA

Surrender - RÜFÜS DU SOL

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song) - Armund Hutton, arranger

How Deep Is Your Love - Matt Cusson, arranger

Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) - Danny Elfman, arranger

Best Instrumental Composition:

African Tales - Paquito D'Rivera

El Pais Invisible - Miguel Zenon

Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues - Danilo Perez

Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer

Snapshots - Pascal Le Beouf

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Between Dreaming And Joy - Jeff Coffin

Not Tight - DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz - Grant Geissman

Jacob's Ladder - Brad Mehldau

WINNER: Empire Central - Snarky Puppy



Best Rap Performance:

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Vegas" - Doja Cat

"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" - Hitkidd & GloRilla

WINNER: "The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

Best Opera Recording:

Aucoin: Eurydice

WINNER: Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones

Davis: X - The Life And Times Of Malcolm X

Best Alternative Music Performance:

"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" - Arctic Monkeys

"Certainty" - Big Thief

"King" - Florence + The Machine

WINNER: "Chaise Longue" - Wet Leg

"Spitting Off The Edge Of The World" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius

Best Music Film:

Adele One Night Only

Our World - Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live At The O2

Motomami - Rosalía

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - Various Artists

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse



Best Progressive R&B Album:

Operation Funk - Cory Henry

WINNER: Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy

Drones - Terrace Martin

Starfruit - Moonchild

Red Balloon - Tank And The Bangas

Best R&B Album:

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

WINNER: Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Candydrip - Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun - PJ Morton

Best Melodic Rap Performance:

"Beautiful" - DJ Khaled featuring Future & SZA

WINNER: "Wait For U" - Future featuring Drake & Tems

"First Class" - Jack Harlow

"Die Hard" - Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

"Big Energy (Live)" - Latto

Songwriter of the Year, Non Classical:

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

The Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz



Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

"Rounds (Live)" - Ambrose Akinmusire

"Keep Holding On" - Gerald Albright

"Falling" - Melissa Aldana

"Call of the Drum" - Marcus Baylor

"Cherokee/Koko" - John Beasley

WINNER: "Endangered Species" - Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

Bird Lives - John Beasley, Marcus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

Remembering Bob Freedman - Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob

WINNER: Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Center Stage - Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene

Architecture of Storms - Remy Le Beouf's Assembly of Shadows

Best Latin Jazz Album:

WINNER: Fandango at the Wall in New York - Artruro O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Crisalida - Danilo Perez featuring the Global Messengers

If You Will - Flora Purim

Rhythm & Soul - Arturo Sandoval

Musical De Las Americas - Miguel Zenon

Best Reggae Album:

WINNER: The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted - Koffee

Scorcha - Sean Paul

Third Time's The Charm - Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi - Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance:

"Udhero Na" - Adrooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

"Gimme Love" - Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

"Last Last" - Burna Boy

"Neva Bow Down" - Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro

WINNER: "Bayethe" - Wouter Kellerman, Zaken Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album:

Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini - Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba - Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

WINNER: Shakura - Masa Tukami

Best Bluegrass Album:

Toward the Fray - The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud - The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain - Peter Rowan

WINNER: Crooked Tree - Holly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside - Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Americana Performance:

"Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith)" - Eric Alexandrakis

"There You Go Again" - Asleep at the Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett

"The Message" - Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Black Violin

"You and Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

WINNER: "Made Up Mind" - Bonnie Raitt

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Heavy Load Blues - Gov't Mule

The Blues Don't Lie - Buddy Guy

WINNER: Get On Board - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down - John Mayall

Mississippi Son - Charlie Musselwhite



Best Classical Compendium:

Aspire

WINNER: An Adoption Story

A Concert For Ukraine

The Lost Birds

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:

"Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 - The Middle Quartets" - Dover Quartet

"Musical Remembrances" - Neave Trio

"Perspectives" - Third Coast Percussion

WINNER: "Shaw: Evergreen" - Attacca Quartet

"What Is American" - PUBLIQuartet

Best Choral Performance:

Bach: St. John Passion

Born

Verdi: Requiem - The Met Remembers 9/11

Bets Contemporary Blues Album:

Done Come Too Far - Shemekia Copeland

Crown - Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance - Ben Harper

Set Sail - North Mississippi Allstars

WINNER: Brother Johnny - Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album:

Spellbound - Judy Collins

Revealer - Madison Cunningham

The Light at the End of The Line - Janis Ian

Age of Apathy - Aoife O'Donovan

Hell on Church Street - Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Full Circle - Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Nolan - Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali'l O Nalani - Live at the Getty Center - Halau Hula Keali'l O Nalani

Lucky Man - Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

WINNER: Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Ranky Tanky

Best Orchestral Performance:

Adams, John Luther: Sila - The Breath of the World - Doug Perkins

Dvorak: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 - Gustavo Dudamel

Eastman: Stay On It - Christopher Rountree

John Williams - The Beril Concert - John Williams

WINNER: Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman - Michael Repper

Best Classical Instrumental Solo:

"Abels: Isolation Variation" - Hailey Hahn

"Bach: The Art of Life" - Daniil Trifonov

"Beethoven: Diabelli Variations" - Mitsuko Uchida

WINNER: "Letters for the Future" - Time For Three, Xian Chang, Conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:

Eden - Joyce DiDonato, Maxim Emelyanychev

How Do I Find You - Sasha Cooke, Kirill Kuzman

Okpebholo: Lord How Come Me Here? - Will Liverman, Paul Sanchez

Stranger - Works For Tenor By Nico Mulhy - Nicholas Phan

WINNER: Voice of Nature - The Anthropocene - Renee Fleming, Yannick Nezet-Seguin

Best Contemporary Classical Composition:

"Akiho: Ligneous Suite" - Andy Aikho

"Bermel: Intonations" - Derek Bermel

"Gubaidulina - The Wrath of God" - Sofia Gubaidulina

WINNER: "Puts: Contact" - Kevin Puts

"Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved" - Carlos Simon

Best Country Solo Performance:

"Heartfirst" - Kelsea Ballerini

"Something In the Orange" - Zach Bryan

"In His Arms" - Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris

WINNER: "Live Forever" - Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

"Wishful Drinking" - Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider's Prayer" - Brothers Osbourne

"Outrunnin' Your Memory" - Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You - Revisited" - Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

WINNER: "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Going Where The Lonely Go - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Rock Performance:

"So Happy It Hurts" - Bryan Adams

"Old Man" - Beck

"Wild Child" - The Black Keys

WINNER: "Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile

"Crawl!" - Idles

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

"Holiday" - Turnstile