You'll Be Crazy in Love With Beyoncé's 2023 Grammys Look

Watch : Grammys 2023 Fashion Round-Up: Cardi B, Sam Smith & More

Beyoncé is known as Queen Bey for a reason.

The multi-time Grammy winner proved she's music industry royalty with her stunning metallic look at the 2023 Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.

Coming into this year's ceremony with a total of nine nominations—including Song and Record of the Year for "Break My Soul" and Album of the Year for Renaissance—Beyoncé donned a gold and silver dress by Gucci, complete with long black leather gloves.

She accessorized her gown with diamond chandelier earrings and silver heels. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Always one to kill it in the style department, the 41-year-old recently rocked gorgeous several looks while performing her first concert in over four years at the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend in Dubai on Jan. 21, including a glittering gold ensemble. And she's sure to serve several more iconic looks on her newly-announced Renaissance World Tour, which kicks off this summer.