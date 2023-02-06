2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)

You'll Be Crazy in Love With Beyoncé's 2023 Grammys Look

Though traffic made her miss the 2023 Grammys red carpet, Beyoncé still slayed in a stylish Gucci gown at the awards ceremony. Take a look at her ***flawless ensemble.

By Paige Strout Feb 06, 2023 3:05 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsBeyoncéCBSCelebritiesGrammysEntertainmentNBCUE! Insider
Watch: Grammys 2023 Fashion Round-Up: Cardi B, Sam Smith & More

Beyoncé is known as Queen Bey for a reason.

The multi-time Grammy winner proved she's music industry royalty with her stunning metallic look at the 2023 Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.

Coming into this year's ceremony with a total of nine nominations—including Song and Record of the Year for "Break My Soul" and Album of the Year for Renaissance—Beyoncé donned a gold and silver dress by Gucci, complete with long black leather gloves.

She accessorized her gown with diamond chandelier earrings and silver heels. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Always one to kill it in the style department, the 41-year-old recently rocked gorgeous several looks while performing her first concert in over four years at the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend in Dubai on Jan. 21, including a glittering gold ensemble. And she's sure to serve several more iconic looks on her newly-announced Renaissance World Tour, which kicks off this summer.

photos
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammys

With her 2023 Grammy nominations, Beyoncé ties with husband Jay-Z—with whom she shares kids Blue Ivy, 11, Sir, 5, and Rumi Carter, 5—for the most Grammy nominations of all-time with 88 total. Not to mention, Jay-Z also scored five Grammy nominations this year, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "God Did" alongside DJ KhaledRick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy. (See the full list of nominees here.)

Already the Grammys' top awarded female artist, Beyoncé could make more Grammy history this year. She will need to win in four of her nine categories to take the title of most Grammy wins ever from conductor Georg Solti, who currently holds the record at 31. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

However, the star has never taken home the title for Album of the Year, and she is up against the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, ABBA, Adele and Bad Bunny for this year's top prize.

Beyoncé's come a long way since her first Grammys debut alongside Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams in 2000. And though the group didn't take home any awards at the ceremony, they went on to win two the following year in 2001 for Best R&B Performance By a Duo or Group With Vocal and Best R&B Song for their iconic hit "Say My Name."

Flash forward a few years, and she struck Grammys gold with five wins as a solo artist in 2004. And in the years since, she's continued to rack up countless awards, including Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance with Jay-Z for "Drunk in Love" in 2015 and Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance for "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" in 2010, and most recently, Best Music Video and Best R&B Performance in 2021, among others.

For more stars at the 2023 Grammys, keep scrolling.

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

See All the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

See Chris Brown's Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Adele

In Louis Vuitton 

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

In PatBo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

H.E.R.

In Bach Mai

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jennifer Lopez

In Gucci 

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Future

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Machine Gun Kelly

In Dolce & Gabbana 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Queen Latifah

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ava Kolker

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Olivia Rodrigo

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Yola

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ella Mai

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fran Drescher

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nelly

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Omar Apollo

In Bottega Veneta

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Cardi B

In Gaurav Gupta

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Harry Styles

In Egonlab x Swarovski

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox

In Zuhair Murad

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Quavo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mary J. Blige

In The Blonds

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

In Celine

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kim Petras & Sam Smith

Sam in Valentino
Kim in Victor Costa

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

In Valentino 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jack Harlow

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Diplo

In Dolce & Gabbana

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Anitta

In Atelier Versace

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Trevor Noah

In Gucci

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Foushee

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Lourdes Leon

In Area

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fat Joe

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Steve Lacy

In Saint Laurent

photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 6, at 11 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

See All the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Surgery

4
Exclusive

Dr. Pimple Popper Weighs In on TikTok "Scar Girl" Annie Bonelli

5

See Chris Brown's Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album