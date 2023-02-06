You'll Be Crazy in Love With Beyoncé's 2023 Grammys Look

Beyoncé is known as Queen Bey for a reason.
The multi-time Grammy winner proved she's music industry royalty with her stunning metallic look at the 2023 Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.
Coming into this year's ceremony with a total of nine nominations—including Song and Record of the Year for "Break My Soul" and Album of the Year for Renaissance—Beyoncé donned a gold and silver dress by Gucci, complete with long black leather gloves.
She accessorized her gown with diamond chandelier earrings and silver heels. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
Always one to kill it in the style department, the 41-year-old recently rocked gorgeous several looks while performing her first concert in over four years at the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend in Dubai on Jan. 21, including a glittering gold ensemble. And she's sure to serve several more iconic looks on her newly-announced Renaissance World Tour, which kicks off this summer.
With her 2023 Grammy nominations, Beyoncé ties with husband Jay-Z—with whom she shares kids Blue Ivy, 11, Sir, 5, and Rumi Carter, 5—for the most Grammy nominations of all-time with 88 total. Not to mention, Jay-Z also scored five Grammy nominations this year, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "God Did" alongside DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy. (See the full list of nominees here.)
Already the Grammys' top awarded female artist, Beyoncé could make more Grammy history this year. She will need to win in four of her nine categories to take the title of most Grammy wins ever from conductor Georg Solti, who currently holds the record at 31.
However, the star has never taken home the title for Album of the Year, and she is up against the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, ABBA, Adele and Bad Bunny for this year's top prize.
Beyoncé's come a long way since her first Grammys debut alongside Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams in 2000. And though the group didn't take home any awards at the ceremony, they went on to win two the following year in 2001 for Best R&B Performance By a Duo or Group With Vocal and Best R&B Song for their iconic hit "Say My Name."
Flash forward a few years, and she struck Grammys gold with five wins as a solo artist in 2004. And in the years since, she's continued to rack up countless awards, including Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance with Jay-Z for "Drunk in Love" in 2015 and Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance for "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" in 2010, and most recently, Best Music Video and Best R&B Performance in 2021, among others.
