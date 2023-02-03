How Outer Banks' Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Handled Filming Season 3 After Break-Up

Watch : Outer Banks' Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline on Filming Post-Breakup

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline made the most of a potentially awkward situation.

The stars of Netflix's Outer Banks, which returns for season three Feb. 23, announced their break-up in November 2021. The pair, who began dating in June 2020, met on the set of the popular teen drama.

So, when it came to filming season three just months after the split—in which their characters John B and Sarah are still very much together—there were possibly tumultuous waters ahead.

"Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first," Stokes told Entertainment Weekly. "No matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we're always going to honor the work."

Cline was in agreement, saying she and Stokes have "always shown up for each other when it comes to work and this show."