Pedro Pascal Recalls Forgetting He Got Cast in The Last of Us Due to Sleeping Pills

This sounds like quite the nightmare.
Pedro Pascal secured one of the season's most coveted roles when he got the part of Joel in The Last of Us, but there was a moment when the actor didn't even believe it himself. He just revealed the "really strange circumstance" surrounding his casting.
"I was actually in London and everyone else was in Los Angeles, and I got sent these scripts and I was told, 'Craig Mazin wants you to read these scripts and if you like them, he'd like to talk to you,'" Pascal recalled to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Feb. 2. "I loved Chernobyl, the miniseries he showran for HBO, it was unbelievable. Anyway, I read the first script and I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, I wanna meet him.'"
At that point, the time difference between the West Coast and the United Kingdom was taking its toll on Pascal, so he decided to take a sleeping pill before eventually meeting with Neil Druckmann, who co-created the show and wrote the original 2013 video game.
"I get a call and I get told that I got the job after I took the Ambien, and so I was excited, I guess, but I didn't remember," he revealed. "I woke up in the morning and the first thing that occurred to me was, 'I really want that job.'"
Thankfully, the confusion was all cleared up before he spent the rest of his day waiting for the call when he checked his phone and saw congratulatory messages from his team.
Pascal exclaimed: "Oh yeah, I got the job!"
The series stars Pascal as post-apocalyptic survivor Joel, who is tasked with smuggling a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of their quarantine zone. His goal is to eventually use her natural immunity to the Cordyceps infection to find a cure before the entire world turns into zombie-like clickers.
In just three weeks, The Last of Us has cemented itself as appointment television. It has quickly become HBO's second-largest debut—falling just behind Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon—and has already been renewed for a second season.
See how Joel and Ellie's story unfolds when The Last of Us airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.