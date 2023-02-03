Pedro Pascal Recalls Forgetting He Got Cast in The Last of Us Due to Sleeping Pills

Watch : Nick Offerman Credits Wife Megan Mullally for Iconic Last of Us Cameo

This sounds like quite the nightmare.

Pedro Pascal secured one of the season's most coveted roles when he got the part of Joel in The Last of Us, but there was a moment when the actor didn't even believe it himself. He just revealed the "really strange circumstance" surrounding his casting.

"I was actually in London and everyone else was in Los Angeles, and I got sent these scripts and I was told, 'Craig Mazin wants you to read these scripts and if you like them, he'd like to talk to you,'" Pascal recalled to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Feb. 2. "I loved Chernobyl, the miniseries he showran for HBO, it was unbelievable. Anyway, I read the first script and I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, I wanna meet him.'"

At that point, the time difference between the West Coast and the United Kingdom was taking its toll on Pascal, so he decided to take a sleeping pill before eventually meeting with Neil Druckmann, who co-created the show and wrote the original 2013 video game.