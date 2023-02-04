John Legend Teases His Future on The Voice

Watch : John Legend's Future on The Voice & Blake Shelton Exit

John Legend is taking a break from NBC's The Voice. But as he exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez ahead of the season 23 premiere, "I won't be here this season, but I'll be back."

The new season—which premieres March 6—will see the return of coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, and will feature first-timers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

Having previously appeared as a season 12 advisor, John joined The Voice as a coach for season 16 in 2019. And while the 12-time Grammy winner—who recently welcomed newborn daughter Esti with wife Chrissy Teigen—admitted he doesn't know how much longer he plans to keep his coaching position, he told E! News, "It's amazing that any show lasts as long as The Voice has lasted, and I'm proud to be part of the legacy of the show."

Season 23 will also mark Blake's last as a coach, as he has appeared on every season of The Voice since its premiere in 2011.