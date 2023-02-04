Inside Jennifer Grey's Grueling Transformation Into Gwen Shamblin

Watch : How Jennifer Grey Transformed Into Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime Movie

Jennifer Grey describes Gwen Shamblin's saga as "a hair story."

In Lifetime's Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, premiering Feb. 4, the Dirty Dancing star transforms into Shamblin, the spiritual leader who founded the controversial Remnant Fellowship Church and the Weigh Down Workshop.

Alas, she's become just as well known for her over-the-top makeup and giant hair as she is for her religious practices.

"You see the decline of her mental health with the ascent of her hair," Grey exclusively told told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "The hair gets bigger as she just gets less and less in touch with reality."

So, to evolve into Shamblin, Grey spent two hours in hair-and-makeup daily and relied on two wigs made with human hair, which she described as "the young church lady bob" and "mountain of hair."

It should come as no surprise that over the course of filming, she and the movie's hair stylist became very well-acquainted.