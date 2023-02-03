Step Inside TikTok BFFs Alix Earle and Alexandra Pohl's Winter Wonderland Trip to Wyoming

TikTokers Alix Earle and Alexandra Pohl recently touched down in Jackson Hole, Wyo., for a glamourous influencer trip. From a candlelit dinner to snowmobiling, see what the BFFs have been up to.

By Gabrielle Chung Feb 03, 2023 10:16 PMTags
CelebritiesInfluencerTikTok
Watch: Influencers We ADORED in 2022

Alix Earle and Alexandra Pohl are going with the floe.

Not ones to miss out on an adventure, the TikTokers recently jetted off to Jackson Hole, Wyo., for an influencer getaway. As seen in videos posted online, Alix and Alexandra, both 22, caught early morning flights out of Miami just hours after partying into the night at a friend's birthday bash. As Alexandra joked in a Feb. 2 clip, "I'm so f--king drunk at this point."

But after catching some much-needed z's on the plane, they were ready for some fun. Following complimentary mimosas at the airport, the girls and their plus-ones, Alix's roommate Sara and Alexandra's friend Ava Parker, were showered with winter-themed swag and beauty products from Glow Recipe, who sponsored the brand trip.

"I am so excited to be here," Alix gushed in a video documenting her arrival. "I think this is gonna be a really fun weekend."

photos
TikToker Alix Earle’s Influencer Trip to Dubai With Her Mom

After settling into their hotel rooms, which offered a breathtaking view of a snowy landscape, Alix and Alexandra enjoyed multi-course dinner featuring little gem salad, parsnip soup and sea bass. For the occasion, Alix opted for a "cozy cabin chic" outfit by pairing wide-legged denim pants with black cowboy boots and a leather jacket.

As she quipped in another video, "It's western!"

But, the country look didn't last long: The next morning, Alix and Alexandra strapped on their winter boots and coats to go snowmobiling. Naturally, the two also posted GRWM videos of their glam for the day.

"I always feel like my makeup slays in cold weather," Alexandra remarked. "We're gonna look like the bougiest little f--king snow bunnies you've ever seen."

For their snowmobiling looks, as well as more from the Wyoming trip, keep scrolling.

Instagram
Goodies

The girls were showered with tons of Jackson Hole goodies upon their arrival to the hotel.

Instagram
R&R

After settling into her hotel room, Alix slipped into a cozy robe.

Instagram
Delicious Bites

The influencer gave fans a glimpse of what she'll be having during her welcome dinner.

Instagram
Dinner Is Served

The dinner table was decorated with purple flowers and candles.

Instagram
Room With a View

Alix snapped a photo from her hotel room window.

TikTok
Ready for Snow

Alix bundles up in a large white coat, black snow pants and boots for snowmobiling.

Instagram
Let's Ride

Alexandra looked ready to hit the snow.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Is it really an influencer trip if you didn't take a selfie with your squad?

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

1000-Lb. Sisters Clip: Tammy's Home Gets Ransacked by Intruder

2

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Reacts to Criticism After Pam Anderson Doc

3

Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

1000-Lb. Sisters Clip: Tammy's Home Gets Ransacked by Intruder

2

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Reacts to Criticism After Pam Anderson Doc

3

Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"

4
Exclusive

Nikki Bella Reveals Son Matteo Vomited During Her & Artem's Wedding

5

Vanessa Hudgens Engaged to Baseball Player Cole Tucker