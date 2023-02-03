Step Inside TikTok BFFs Alix Earle and Alexandra Pohl's Winter Wonderland Trip to Wyoming

Watch : Influencers We ADORED in 2022

Alix Earle and Alexandra Pohl are going with the floe.

Not ones to miss out on an adventure, the TikTokers recently jetted off to Jackson Hole, Wyo., for an influencer getaway. As seen in videos posted online, Alix and Alexandra, both 22, caught early morning flights out of Miami just hours after partying into the night at a friend's birthday bash. As Alexandra joked in a Feb. 2 clip, "I'm so f--king drunk at this point."

But after catching some much-needed z's on the plane, they were ready for some fun. Following complimentary mimosas at the airport, the girls and their plus-ones, Alix's roommate Sara and Alexandra's friend Ava Parker, were showered with winter-themed swag and beauty products from Glow Recipe, who sponsored the brand trip.

"I am so excited to be here," Alix gushed in a video documenting her arrival. "I think this is gonna be a really fun weekend."