Step Inside TikTok BFFs Alix Earle and Alexandra Pohl's Winter Wonderland Trip to Wyoming

Alix Earle and Alexandra Pohl are going with the floe.
Not ones to miss out on an adventure, the TikTokers recently jetted off to Jackson Hole, Wyo., for an influencer getaway. As seen in videos posted online, Alix and Alexandra, both 22, caught early morning flights out of Miami just hours after partying into the night at a friend's birthday bash. As Alexandra joked in a Feb. 2 clip, "I'm so f--king drunk at this point."
But after catching some much-needed z's on the plane, they were ready for some fun. Following complimentary mimosas at the airport, the girls and their plus-ones, Alix's roommate Sara and Alexandra's friend Ava Parker, were showered with winter-themed swag and beauty products from Glow Recipe, who sponsored the brand trip.
"I am so excited to be here," Alix gushed in a video documenting her arrival. "I think this is gonna be a really fun weekend."
After settling into their hotel rooms, which offered a breathtaking view of a snowy landscape, Alix and Alexandra enjoyed multi-course dinner featuring little gem salad, parsnip soup and sea bass. For the occasion, Alix opted for a "cozy cabin chic" outfit by pairing wide-legged denim pants with black cowboy boots and a leather jacket.
As she quipped in another video, "It's western!"
But, the country look didn't last long: The next morning, Alix and Alexandra strapped on their winter boots and coats to go snowmobiling. Naturally, the two also posted GRWM videos of their glam for the day.
"I always feel like my makeup slays in cold weather," Alexandra remarked. "We're gonna look like the bougiest little f--king snow bunnies you've ever seen."
For their snowmobiling looks, as well as more from the Wyoming trip, keep scrolling.