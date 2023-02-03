Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Trailer Teases Cheating Scandals, Feuds and More

The Real Housewives of Potomac are holding nothing back.
As teased in the Bravo series' season seven reunion trailer, host Andy Cohen and the cast will cover everything from new relationships to ongoing feuds and cheating rumors.
In the trailer, Andy reminds stars Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby that they both "need to thank Winter House" for their recent romances with stars Jason Cameron and Luke Gulbranson, respectively.
Plus, Andy questions Ashley about the status of her prenup with her ex-husband Michael Darby, who the mom of two split from in April 2022.
"It really just did not work out in my favor," Ashley tells Andy, shocking some of her cast mates in the process, as Dr. Wendy Osefo asks, "Why did you sign that?"
Later, friend-of Jacqueline Blake goes on to claim that Mia Thornton is not actually the CEO of her family's chiropractic business. And on top of that, Andy seemingly brings up rumors that Mia's husband Gordon Thornton had a sexual relationship with Jacqueline, to which Gordon responds, "There was never any penetration."
Perhaps the biggest confrontation teased is between Gizelle and Candiace Dillard Bassett's husband Chris Bassett. As Candiace tells Gizelle, "You use this show to lie on people because you have nothing else going on."
This season, fans watched as Gizelle and Candiace's friendship deteriorated over Gizelle's claims that Chris made her uncomfortable during a one-on-one discussion they had after the season six reunion. Not to mention, friend of the cast Deborah Williams claimed Chris flirted with her at a party while filming.
"What did I do?" an emotional Chris asks Gizelle at the reunion. "I've suffered through this for 10 months, losing clients, losing money, answering to my family."
Plus, Karen Huger accuses Robyn Dixon's partner Juan Dixon of cheating and Mia claims Wendy slept with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband Peter Thomas.
At the end, Andy puts the women in check by reminding them of a famous fan who may be tuning in.
"Michelle Obama is watching," Andy tells the group, to which Candiace hilariously responds, "She needs to turn the channel."
Check out the full trailer above, and keep reading to check out the cast's jaw-dropping reunion looks.
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past episodes streaming now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)