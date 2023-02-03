Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Trailer Teases Cheating Scandals, Feuds and More

The Real Housewives of Potomac's reunion trailer is here. See what's in store for Bravo's three-part follow-up, which includes cheating allegations and heated fights.

By Paige Strout Feb 03, 2023 9:12 PMTags
TVReality TVReunionMichelle ObamaReal HousewivesBravoCelebritiesAndy CohenEntertainmentThe Real Housewives of PotomacNBCUGizelle Bryant
Watch: Bravo Stars Ashley Darby & Luke Gulbranson Break Up

The Real Housewives of Potomac are holding nothing back.

As teased in the Bravo series' season seven reunion trailer, host Andy Cohen and the cast will cover everything from new relationships to ongoing feuds and cheating rumors.

In the trailer, Andy reminds stars Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby that they both "need to thank Winter House" for their recent romances with stars Jason Cameron and Luke Gulbranson, respectively.

Plus, Andy questions Ashley about the status of her prenup with her ex-husband Michael Darby, who the mom of two split from in April 2022.

"It really just did not work out in my favor," Ashley tells Andy, shocking some of her cast mates in the process, as Dr. Wendy Osefo asks, "Why did you sign that?"

Later, friend-of Jacqueline Blake goes on to claim that Mia Thornton is not actually the CEO of her family's chiropractic business. And on top of that, Andy seemingly brings up rumors that Mia's husband Gordon Thornton had a sexual relationship with Jacqueline, to which Gordon responds, "There was never any penetration."

photos
The Real Housewives of Potomac's Season 7 Taglines

Perhaps the biggest confrontation teased is between Gizelle and Candiace Dillard Bassett's husband Chris Bassett. As Candiace tells Gizelle, "You use this show to lie on people because you have nothing else going on."

This season, fans watched as Gizelle and Candiace's friendship deteriorated over Gizelle's claims that Chris made her uncomfortable during a one-on-one discussion they had after the season six reunion. Not to mention, friend of the cast Deborah Williams claimed Chris flirted with her at a party while filming.

"What did I do?" an emotional Chris asks Gizelle at the reunion. "I've suffered through this for 10 months, losing clients, losing money, answering to my family."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

1000-Lb. Sisters Clip: Tammy's Home Gets Ransacked by Intruder

2

Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"

3

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Reacts to Criticism After Pam Anderson Doc

Plus, Karen Huger accuses Robyn Dixon's partner Juan Dixon of cheating and Mia claims Wendy slept with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband Peter Thomas.

At the end, Andy puts the women in check by reminding them of a famous fan who may be tuning in.

"Michelle Obama is watching," Andy tells the group, to which Candiace hilariously responds, "She needs to turn the channel."

Check out the full trailer above, and keep reading to check out the cast's jaw-dropping reunion looks.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past episodes streaming now on Peacock.

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Gizelle Bryant

Makeup: Carli Styles; hair: Kalixto Blount; dress: Albina Dyla; jewelry: House of Emmanuele; shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti.

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Mia Thornton

Makeup: Loreal Watts; hair: Jada Jenkins; dress: Nneka "Brides By Nona"; jewelry: Glam Duchess; shoes: Good American.

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Ashley Darby

Makeup: Jeff Wright; hair: Corey Sims; shoes: Aquazzura.

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Karen Huger

Makeup: Tatiana Ward; hair: Steven Thomas; dress: custom made by Chasity Sereal; jewelry: Karen's own; shoes: Good American.

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Robyn Dixon

Hair: Shirley Gordon; makeup: Nikki Lemon; dress: Albina Dyla; jewelry: Nicole Rose Jewelry; shoes: Aquazurra.

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Candiace Dillard Bassett

Makeup: K.Dempster; hair: Stephanie Harris; dress: Karen Sabag; stylist: Brian Adrian; jewelry: New York Vintage; shoes: Saint Laurent.

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Dr. Wendy Osefo

Makeup: Arica Peni; hair: Dallas Dyvitoi; styling: Shenell Welch; dress: Rian Fernandez; jewelry: The Rich DNA and Cartier; shoes: Aquazzura; nails: Nail Designs by Nancy.

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Jacqueline Blake

Makeup: Cornellia Mair; hair: Dietrich Williams Jr.; couture gown: Signature Dresses Georgetown; shoes: Stuart Weitzman; jewelry: Swarovski.

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Charrisse Jackson-Jordan

Hair: Janel Sealy; makeup: Darya Latham; earrings: Earring Envy; stylist: Tiffany Barringer; dress: Balmain; shoes: Dolce & Gabbana.

Clifton Prescod and Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo
The cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

1000-Lb. Sisters Clip: Tammy's Home Gets Ransacked by Intruder

2

Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"

3

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Reacts to Criticism After Pam Anderson Doc

4
Exclusive

Nikki Bella Reveals Son Matteo Vomited During Her & Artem's Wedding

5

Vanessa Hudgens Engaged to Baseball Player Cole Tucker