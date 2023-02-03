Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Trailer Teases Cheating Scandals, Feuds and More

Watch : Bravo Stars Ashley Darby & Luke Gulbranson Break Up

The Real Housewives of Potomac are holding nothing back.

As teased in the Bravo series' season seven reunion trailer, host Andy Cohen and the cast will cover everything from new relationships to ongoing feuds and cheating rumors.

In the trailer, Andy reminds stars Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby that they both "need to thank Winter House" for their recent romances with stars Jason Cameron and Luke Gulbranson, respectively.

Plus, Andy questions Ashley about the status of her prenup with her ex-husband Michael Darby, who the mom of two split from in April 2022.

"It really just did not work out in my favor," Ashley tells Andy, shocking some of her cast mates in the process, as Dr. Wendy Osefo asks, "Why did you sign that?"

Later, friend-of Jacqueline Blake goes on to claim that Mia Thornton is not actually the CEO of her family's chiropractic business. And on top of that, Andy seemingly brings up rumors that Mia's husband Gordon Thornton had a sexual relationship with Jacqueline, to which Gordon responds, "There was never any penetration."