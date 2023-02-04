Shop 75% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Dresses, Accessories & More Finds That Are Perfect for Date Night

Whether you're looking to treat yourself or need the perfect Valentine's Day accessories to top off your evening outfit, Kate Spade Surprise has all the cutest finds on sale.

February is the month of love. And since there's nothing we love more than some retail therapy, we're celebrating with all these adorable finds from the Kate Spade Surprise sale

We've found the cutest handbags, jewelry and more for up to 75% off. Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking to find a stylish Valentine's Day gift for the fashionista in your life, our roundup has some must-have pieces that everyone will love. Plus, you can get an additional 15% off when you use code BEMINE, so we suggest shopping before all the handbags, clothes and accessories sell out! From jewelry for as low as $19 to bags for over $300 off, we imagine things will be going quickly.

Scroll below and fall in love with some of the best Kate Spade Surprise handbags and accessories that are on sale for a limited time.

Love Shack Quilted Heart Crossbody Purse

We're kind of in love with this quilted heart crossbody purse. The heart-shaped look comes in both black and ivory, and is perfect for a Galentine's day brunch or date night. You can score an additional 15% off when you use code BEMINE.

$429
$220
Kate Spade Surprise

Yours Truly Pave Studs And Mini Pendant Set

This heart stud and mini pendant set is the perfect Valentine's Day gift, even if you're just looking to treat yourself. The glimmering set is available for $35 instead of the usual $129 price.

$129
$35
Kate Spade Surprise

Love Shack Mini Heart Crossbody Purse

This mini heart crossbody purse is too cute to pass up. You can get it for over $100 off, and style it with casual outfits or fancier looks, too!

$259
$135
Kate Spade Surprise

Perfect Heart Dress

It really is all in the name with this Perfect Heart Dress. The adorable mini dress has bow detailing and slightly puffed sleeves. No matter how you accessorize, you'll receive tons of compliments on the look.

$329
$127
Kate Spade Surprise

Spot the Spade Bangle Bundle

This Spot the Spade Bangle Bundle is perfectly pretty in pink. You can snag the $98 set for $38 instead, which is a can't-miss deal in our books.

$98
$38
Kate Spade Surprise

Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag

This medium flap shoulder bag is the chic going-out accessory that will complete any outfit. Pair the black bag with a mini dress and heels, or some leather pants and a bodysuit. Did we mention it's on sale for over $300 off?

$479
$159
Kate Spade Surprise

Staci Small Slim Card Holder

This card holder is only $29, so if you've been on the hunt for a cute and minimal accessory that will hold all your essentials, you definitely need to shop it before it sells out.

$79
$29
Kate Spade Surprise

Pearls Of Wisdom Studs

These pearl studs are simply stunning, and only $19. It's the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.

$39
$19
Kate Spade Surprise

Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag

This large flap bag has a cute locket detailing, and can be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag with the adjustable chain. You can snag it for just $135 instead of the original $378 price.

$378
$135
Kate Spade Surprise

Carlyle Medium Shoulder Bag

This shoulder bag is so versatile. It's the perfect size for your essentials, so you can use it as an everyday bag, but it's also compact enough to be used on a date night. We love a multi-functional accessory, especially one that is over $200 off.

$378
$125
Kate Spade Surprise

