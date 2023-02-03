Serial Subject Adnan Syed Breaks Silence After Prison Release

Watch : How "The Case Against Adnan Syed" Differs From "Serial" Podcast

Adnan Syed, the subject of the true crime podcast Serial, is speaking out publicly for the first time following his release from prison and dismissal of his murder conviction.

Following a Feb. 2 hearing regarding a Maryland judge's decision to vacate his 2000 conviction for the 1999 murder of ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, the 42-year-old spoke about the pain his family's been through during the past few decades.

"It seems like our family, we just always go unnoticed," Syed told reporters outside the courthouse, while standing with his mother, father and brother. "Every time we go to court we just always go unnoticed. We definitely understand that Hae's family has suffered so much and they continue to suffer. It's just that we suffer too and we hope that the court today just takes notice of that."