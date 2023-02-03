Morgan Evans Reflects on Kelsea Ballerini Break Up Amid Her Romance With Chase Stokes

Following his break up from Kelsea Ballerini—and amid her romance with Outer Banks’ Chase Stokes—Morgan Evans reflected on his healing journey.

By Alexandra Bellusci Feb 03, 2023 8:40 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesCouplesCelebritiesKelsea Ballerini
Watch: Morgan Evans' Song Helping Him Through Kelsea Ballerini Divorce

Love is real—and so is heartbreak. Just ask Morgan Evans.

Six months after he and Kelsea Ballerini broke up, the country star is shared how he's holding up.

"The only thing you can control is you is and how you feel and what you're doing," he said during a recent interview on the Bobby Bones Show. "Thankfully I have good people around to keep reminding me of that and keep me grounded in that way and I'll always be grateful for that."

Morgan's breakup song, "Over for You" helped him express his emotions—and those of his fans.

"After sharing it, seeing how that level of vulnerability and personal writing is actually the thing that most widely relates to people," he continued. "And the amount of messages and comments I get on social media now, they're so great."

"Having gone through a situation like that," the 37-year-old shared, "seeing that it helps other people going through situations like that, yeah, it's really a big deal."

photos
2020 People's Choice Awards: Country Star Nominees

His candor has helped him heal. After performing the song for the first time, he recalled, "it felt good to do that and just be honest and not try to cover things up."

Back in August, Kelsea and Morgan announced their divorce after five years of marriage.

"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," Kelsea shared at the time. "I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

 

 

Shutterstock; Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

1000-Lb. Sisters Clip: Tammy's Home Gets Ransacked by Intruder

2

Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"

3

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Reacts to Criticism After Pam Anderson Doc

For her, that now includes romancing Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. The pair were spotted together last month attending the College Football National Championship Game in L.A. Two weeks later, they packed on the PDA while walking through the airport.

"She's a sweet girl," Chase previously told TMZ. "We're having a good time and that's all I'll say."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

1000-Lb. Sisters Clip: Tammy's Home Gets Ransacked by Intruder

2

Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"

3

Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Reacts to Criticism After Pam Anderson Doc

4

Vanessa Hudgens Engaged to Baseball Player Cole Tucker

5
Exclusive

Nikki Bella Reveals Son Matteo Vomited During Her & Artem's Wedding