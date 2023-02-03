Morgan Evans Reflects on Kelsea Ballerini Break Up Amid Her Romance With Chase Stokes

Watch : Morgan Evans' Song Helping Him Through Kelsea Ballerini Divorce

Love is real—and so is heartbreak. Just ask Morgan Evans.

Six months after he and Kelsea Ballerini broke up, the country star is shared how he's holding up.

"The only thing you can control is you is and how you feel and what you're doing," he said during a recent interview on the Bobby Bones Show. "Thankfully I have good people around to keep reminding me of that and keep me grounded in that way and I'll always be grateful for that."

Morgan's breakup song, "Over for You" helped him express his emotions—and those of his fans.

"After sharing it, seeing how that level of vulnerability and personal writing is actually the thing that most widely relates to people," he continued. "And the amount of messages and comments I get on social media now, they're so great."

"Having gone through a situation like that," the 37-year-old shared, "seeing that it helps other people going through situations like that, yeah, it's really a big deal."