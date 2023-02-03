This TikToker Compared the Size of Her SKIMS Bikini to a Tortilla Chip: See the Surprising Results

Watch : Inside SKIMS' Swim Launch

The SKIMS bikini made this one TikToker feel like a total snack—and not in that way.

In a video that has since gone viral, user @bbysarita shared a TikTok of herself comparing the SKIMS Fits Everybody Micro Triangle Bralette and Fits Everybody Micro Thong to an actual tortilla chip. The clip sees her and what place three tortilla chips on top of the fabric in an effort to show the coverage of the two-piece set.

"So if you've been eyeing the skims micro bikini and wondering about the size," the TikToker explained, "these are tortilla chips for scale."

And people are as confused about the sizing as they are amused.

One user responded, "Ok, cool. Well my nibble bits are not tortilla sized so I'm out," while another said, "I am a DDD cup. If I wore that in public someone would call the police."

After a commenter requested that she put it on, @bbysarita posted a second video wearing the swimsuit on top of a pair of biker shorts and a tank top.