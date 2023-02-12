Here’s Proof Rihanna Will Work the Stage With Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Fashion

We will forever find love in Rihanna's jaw-dropping style. From gorgeous gowns to her maternity ensembles, we have all the proof why the Super Bowl halftime show can easily double as a runway.

Watch: Rihanna Is "Pre-Gaming" the Super Bowl in New Teaser

We'll always give a round of applause to Rihanna's style.

And understandably so, since it's no secret that the Savage x Fenty founder—who will take the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show at Arizona's State Farm Stadium Feb. 12—has been synonymous with fashion over the years.

From her head-turning look at the 2015 Met Gala—when she wore a jaw-dropping yellow fur-trimmed dress, complete with a cape embroidered with swirls of gold—to her consistent maternity ensembles, Rihanna's pieces make her the only girl in the world to pull such looks off.

As for what she thinks is the key to being a global trendsetter? It's all about staying true to who she is.

"Fashion and make up can make you feel confident for sure, just make sure you are doing it to make you feel good and aren't trying to impress anybody else," she told Emirates Woman in March 2020. "I do like to take risks—I think a big part of fashion is about taking risks—but it's not to get a reaction or cause controversy, it's because I like what I am wearing."

photos
Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond at 2023 Golden Globes

So, aside from her performance, there's no doubt the stage will probably double as Rihanna's personal runway. Don't believe us? Keep reading to see all the proof you need:

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Award-Winning Ensemble

In Valentino.

North Woods / BACKGRID
A Leather Look for the Ages

In Dion Lee and Balenciaga.

Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Queen of the Red Carpet

In Rick Owens and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Diggzy/Shutterstock
Present in Pink

In Bottega Veneta and Vetements.

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Pretty in Paris

In Dior.

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Goddess With a Glow

In Attico.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Chic in Camo

In Jean Paul Gaultier and Gucci.

Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images
Serving in Silk

In Bottega Veneta.

Backgrid
Gorgeous in Green

In Marina Moscone and Rick Owens.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Star of the Met Gala

In Balenciaga.

Diggzy/Shutterstock
Soft Pink Style

In Miu Miu.

BeautifulSignatureig/Shutterstock
Casual Slay

In Harley Davidson and Balenciaga.

BACKGRID
Cotton Candy Dream

In Maisie Wilen and Chanel.

Ian West/PA Wire
Hint of Mint

In Fenty.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Comfortable Couture

In John Galliano.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Bringing the Drama

In Givenchy Couture.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Fierce in Fenty

In Fenty.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Think Pink

In Fenty.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Plum Pleats

In Givenchy.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Met Magic

In Maison Margiela.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Radiant in Red

In Giambattista Valli. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Pink Princess

In Giambattista Valli. 

Best Image / BACKGRID
Vision in White

In Dior.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Lovely Lavender

In Armani.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Red Carpet Royalty

In Dior. 

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Flower Power

In Comme des Garcons. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Orange Obsessions

In Armani Prive.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Dior
Back to Black

In Dior. 

AKM-GSI
Blue Beauty

In Fendi. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sundrop

In Guo Pei.

photos
View More Photos From Rihanna's Best Looks

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

