Here’s Proof Rihanna Will Work the Stage With Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Fashion

Watch : Rihanna Is "Pre-Gaming" the Super Bowl in New Teaser

We'll always give a round of applause to Rihanna's style.

And understandably so, since it's no secret that the Savage x Fenty founder—who will take the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show at Arizona's State Farm Stadium Feb. 12—has been synonymous with fashion over the years.

From her head-turning look at the 2015 Met Gala—when she wore a jaw-dropping yellow fur-trimmed dress, complete with a cape embroidered with swirls of gold—to her consistent maternity ensembles, Rihanna's pieces make her the only girl in the world to pull such looks off.

As for what she thinks is the key to being a global trendsetter? It's all about staying true to who she is.

"Fashion and make up can make you feel confident for sure, just make sure you are doing it to make you feel good and aren't trying to impress anybody else," she told Emirates Woman in March 2020. "I do like to take risks—I think a big part of fashion is about taking risks—but it's not to get a reaction or cause controversy, it's because I like what I am wearing."