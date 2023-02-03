Nikki Bella Reveals Son Matteo Vomited Throughout Her and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding

Watch : Nikki Bella & Artem Detail Strip Tease Surprise & Wedding Day Mishaps

One very important person was missing from Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's walk down the aisle.

The couple exclusively revealed on the Jan. 2 episode of E! News their 2-year-old son Matteo Chigvintsev ended up having to skip their August 2022 wedding ceremony in Paris for a totally understandable reason. As Artem put it, Matteo got a bit "too excited" about his duties as ring bearer.

"He was throwing up," Nikki told E! News co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester, adding that her brother JJ Garcia was the bearer of bad news. "The Nutcracker plays and we're like looking down the aisle, and I'm like, 'Where is he?'" the Total Bellas alum explained. "And I feel just his hand like this, and my brother's like, 'Here's the rings. Matteo's vomiting. Just, you know, continue to get married.'"

The situation left both stars heartbroken, as Nikki noted, "I think I turned white." But as they say in showbiz, the show must go on, and that's exactly what happened.