Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Are Engaged—and You'll Be Soaring, Flying Over Their Love Story

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Engaged to Baseball Player Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker finally found what they've been looking for.

The High School Musical actress and baseball player have gotten engaged after more than two years of dating, according to multiple outlets.

Vanessa, 34, and Cole, 26, first sparked romance rumors in November 2020 when they were spotted having dinner together "under the stars" at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, a source told E! News at the time. The actress and athlete, then a Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, went on to ring in the New Year together.

And just a few months later, Vanessa made her relationship with Cole Instagram official, marking Valentine's Day 2021 with a sweet snap, which she captioned, "It's you, it's me, it's us."

Weeks later, Cole spoke about his relationship with the actress publicly for the first time. "I've got a girlfriend and she's cool," he told CBS Pittsburgh. "I love her."

The duo heated things up even more with a romantic vacation in Antigua in November 2021.