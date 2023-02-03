Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Are Engaged—and You'll Be Soaring, Flying Over Their Love Story

Amid news of Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's engagement, look back on the High School Musical actress and baseball player's road to romance.

Watch: Vanessa Hudgens Engaged to Baseball Player Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker finally found what they've been looking for.

The High School Musical actress and baseball player have gotten engaged after more than two years of dating, according to multiple outlets.

Vanessa, 34, and Cole, 26, first sparked romance rumors in November 2020 when they were spotted having dinner together "under the stars" at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, a source told E! News at the time. The actress and athlete, then a Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, went on to ring in the New Year together.

And just a few months later, Vanessa made her relationship with Cole Instagram official, marking Valentine's Day 2021 with a sweet snap, which she captioned, "It's you, it's me, it's us."

Weeks later, Cole spoke about his relationship with the actress publicly for the first time. "I've got a girlfriend and she's cool," he told CBS Pittsburgh. "I love her."

The duo heated things up even more with a romantic vacation in Antigua in November 2021.

The same month, a year after the romance speculation first started, Vanessa and Cole made their red carpet debut as a couple at the AFI Fest premiere of her film Tick, Tick... Boom!, which stars the actress, at 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif. They were accompanied by her mom, Gina Guangco.

Vanessa and Cole often share adorable couple's pics on their Instagrams, although they have remained mum about news of their engagement. On Jan. 25, days before the news was reported, Vanessa posted a photo of herself dancing with Cole, writing, "I'll stop the world and melt with you."

Look back at the couple's road to romance and engagement:

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
December 2022: Holiday Spirit

"Merry af," Vanessa captioned this Instagram photo.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
October 2022: Happy Halloween

"Happy Halloween from Sting and Miss Argentina," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne
October 2022: Dinner Date

The two attend the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Calif.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
September 2022: Play Ball

The actress appears with her partner on the baseball field.

Instagram
April 2022: MLB Opening Day

Happy opening day my [king]," Vanessa captioned this Instagram tribute to her partner, a Pittsburgh Pirates player at the time, which she shared on the MLB's opening day in 2022.

Instagram
February 2022: Valentine's Day

"Happy vday from us crazies," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
February 2022: John Mayer Concert

The two watch John Mayer perform at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
February 2022: SAG Awards

The two walk the carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere in NYC

The two attend the premiere of the Netflix movie in New York City.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere at AFI Fest

The two attend the premiere of the film, starring Vanessa, at 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif.

Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

Vanessa shared her first Instagram photo with Cole on Valentine's Day 2021, three months after the two sparked romance rumors with a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles. She captioned the pic, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck."

