From Cousin Skeeter to Harlem: Meagan Good Details Reunion With Robert Ri'chard

Watch : Meagan Good Talks Funny Strip Scene With Robert Ri'chard

Twenty-five years later, and Skeeter still drives us wild.

If you were lucky enough to be a teen at the turn of the century, then chances are you just might remember a Nickelodeon sitcom called Cousin Skeeter. Well, two people who definitely do recall everyone's favorite puppet are its stars, Meagan Good and Robert Ri'chard—who reunited during the first season of their series, Harlem.

"Me and Tracy [Oliver] and Shoniqua [Shandai] were kicking around ideas of who should be on the show, and I was like, 'What if Robert Ri'chard comes on from Cousin Skeeter?'" Good exclusively told E! News of Ri'chard's casting. "Then Tracy was like, 'Yes, but I'd love him to be Quinn's love interest.' So, it's been great."

Harlem, which returns for its second season Feb. 3, centers around four best friends navigating their professional and love lives in their early 30s in New York. Good and Shandai are joined by Jerrie Johnson and Grace Byers as Camille, Angie, Tye and Quinn, respectively, in the Prime Video series created by Oliver. Meanwhile, Ri'chard portrays Shawn, a stripper who ends up a love interest for Byers' Quinn.