From Cousin Skeeter to Harlem: Meagan Good Details Reunion With Robert Ri'chard

Twenty-five years later, and Skeeter still drives us wild.
If you were lucky enough to be a teen at the turn of the century, then chances are you just might remember a Nickelodeon sitcom called Cousin Skeeter. Well, two people who definitely do recall everyone's favorite puppet are its stars, Meagan Good and Robert Ri'chard—who reunited during the first season of their series, Harlem.
"Me and Tracy [Oliver] and Shoniqua [Shandai] were kicking around ideas of who should be on the show, and I was like, 'What if Robert Ri'chard comes on from Cousin Skeeter?'" Good exclusively told E! News of Ri'chard's casting. "Then Tracy was like, 'Yes, but I'd love him to be Quinn's love interest.' So, it's been great."
Harlem, which returns for its second season Feb. 3, centers around four best friends navigating their professional and love lives in their early 30s in New York. Good and Shandai are joined by Jerrie Johnson and Grace Byers as Camille, Angie, Tye and Quinn, respectively, in the Prime Video series created by Oliver. Meanwhile, Ri'chard portrays Shawn, a stripper who ends up a love interest for Byers' Quinn.
"I'm not gonna lie, the first scene we had together was him stripping and when he tore the pants off, I saw that there was something in front," Good shared candidly. "What I didn't realize, is there was nothing in the back. That was a little stressful for me. Then he came around and I was right here and he's dancing on Grace, his back to me, and then he went down to the ground. And I said, 'No, no, no, y'all put the camera away, hold on. Robert, no, we can't.'"
Good and Ri'chard starred as best friends in Cousin Skeeter for three seasons from 1998 to 2001. It also starred Rondell Sheridan, Angela Means and Bill Bellamy as the voice of Skeeter, a puppet who nobody acknowledged was any different from his human counterparts.
"In a lot of ways, he's still a little brother to me," Good said of Ri'chard. "But also, in a lot of ways, we feel the same age cause we literally grew up—that's how I spent my high school years—me and Robert on set filming and ultimately becoming siblings. Those were our formative years right there."
She concluded, "He's very dear to my heart and I love him to pieces."
The first two episodes of Harlem season two are now available to stream on Prime Video.